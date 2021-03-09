When You Can See the Full Worm Moon in March

With temperatures warming up in some parts of the country, March might be the perfect time to head outside and do some evening stargazing. This month, you can also catch the full Worm Moon.

Like the Cold and Snow Moons, the Worm Moon got its name from the Native Americans to correspond with what was happening in nature at the time of its appearance. This moon signifies that the earthworms are starting to emerge as spring begins.

Spring officially starts March 20, and the Worm Moon occurs the following week on March 28. It will be the first official full moon of spring.

While the moon will actually reach its peak at 2:50 p.m. EDT, you’ll still be able to see it when the sun sets, if your local weather permits. It’s a perfect educational activity for kids, too, so be sure to mark your calendar for March 28.

[Via Better Homes & Gardens]