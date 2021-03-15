Everything Coming to Netflix the Week of March 15, 2021

Loyal Netflix viewers know that the beginning of the month is when a massive amount of new content drops. March’s middle-of-the-month releases are certainly worth investigating, especially if you love documentaries. From the story of the last Blockbuster Video to a hockey-based family series, this week has some truly watch-worthy goodness.

Here’s everything coming to Netflix this week:

March 15 Bakugan: Armored Alliance: A boy and his friends help protect a new race of monsters. The BFG: A girl befriends a giant in this Roald Dahl adaptation. The Last Blockbuster: This documentary details the struggles of keeping the last Blockbuster Video store open. The Lost Pirate Kingdom: Love pirates? This documentary explores their world. Zero Chill: A figure skater has to leave her life behind when her family moves so her brother can attend a hockey school.



March 16 RebellComedy: Straight Outta the Zoo: Comedian RebellComedy’s special comes to streaming. Savages: Three marijuana dealers go on the defensive against a cartel. Waffles + Mochi: Puppets Waffles and Mochi go on culinary adventures with Michelle Obama.



March 17 Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal: This documentary follows the fallout around the famous college admissions scandal that involved celebrities. Under Suspicion: Uncovering the Wesphael Case: This documentary follows the legal case of a politician accused of killing his wife.



March 18 B: The Beginning Succession: A detective investigates a serial killer in this anime. Cabras de Peste: Two cops attempt to get a goat mascot back in this Brazilian comedy. Deadly Illusions: A novelist’s written and real worlds begin the mesh. The Fluffy Movie: Gabriel Iglesias’ concert comedy special comes to Netflix. Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American: Comedian and podcast host Nate Bargatze’s Netflix special debuts. Skylines: A captain and her team must fight a virus that turns friendly aliens hostile.



March 19 Alien TV Season 2: The alien reporters return for a second season. Country Comfort: A stalled country singer takes a job as a nanny for a widower. Formula 1: Drive to Survive Season 3: The third season of this series takes a look at the world of Formula One racing. Sky Rojo: Three girls attempt to escape from their pimp in this film.

