Everything Coming to Netflix the Week of March 15, 2021

Shea Simmons @heysheashea
| 1 min read
Michelle Obama with two puppets from "Waffles + Mochi."
Michelle Obama stars in Waffles + Mochi, a series exploring foods from around the world. Netflix

Loyal Netflix viewers know that the beginning of the month is when a massive amount of new content drops. March’s middle-of-the-month releases are certainly worth investigating, especially if you love documentaries. From the story of the last Blockbuster Video to a hockey-based family series, this week has some truly watch-worthy goodness.

Here’s everything coming to Netflix this week:

  • March 15
    • Bakugan: Armored Alliance: A boy and his friends help protect a new race of monsters.
    • The BFG: A girl befriends a giant in this Roald Dahl adaptation.
    • The Last Blockbuster: This documentary details the struggles of keeping the last Blockbuster Video store open.
    • The Lost Pirate Kingdom: Love pirates? This documentary explores their world.
    • Zero Chill: A figure skater has to leave her life behind when her family moves so her brother can attend a hockey school.

  • March 16
    • RebellComedy: Straight Outta the Zoo: Comedian RebellComedy’s special comes to streaming.
    • Savages: Three marijuana dealers go on the defensive against a cartel.
    • Waffles + Mochi: Puppets Waffles and Mochi go on culinary adventures with Michelle Obama.

  • March 17
    • Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal: This documentary follows the fallout around the famous college admissions scandal that involved celebrities.
    • Under Suspicion: Uncovering the Wesphael Case: This documentary follows the legal case of a politician accused of killing his wife.

  • March 18
    • B: The Beginning Succession: A detective investigates a serial killer in this anime.
    • Cabras de Peste: Two cops attempt to get a goat mascot back in this Brazilian comedy.
    • Deadly Illusions: A novelist’s written and real worlds begin the mesh.
    • The Fluffy Movie: Gabriel Iglesias’ concert comedy special comes to Netflix.
    • Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American: Comedian and podcast host Nate Bargatze’s Netflix special debuts.
    • Skylines: A captain and her team must fight a virus that turns friendly aliens hostile.
  • March 19
    • Alien TV Season 2: The alien reporters return for a second season.
    • Country Comfort: A stalled country singer takes a job as a nanny for a widower.
    • Formula 1: Drive to Survive Season 3: The third season of this series takes a look at the world of Formula One racing.
    • Sky Rojo: Three girls attempt to escape from their pimp in this film.

  • March 20
    • Jiu Jitsu: A group of Jiu Jitsu masters have to fight alien invaders.
