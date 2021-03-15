Everything Coming to Netflix the Week of March 15, 2021

Loyal Netflix viewers know that the beginning of the month is when a massive amount of new content drops. March’s middle-of-the-month releases are certainly worth investigating, especially if you love documentaries. From the story of the last Blockbuster Video to a hockey-based family series, this week has some truly watch-worthy goodness.
Here’s everything coming to Netflix this week:
- March 15
- Bakugan: Armored Alliance: A boy and his friends help protect a new race of monsters.
- The BFG: A girl befriends a giant in this Roald Dahl adaptation.
- The Last Blockbuster: This documentary details the struggles of keeping the last Blockbuster Video store open.
- The Lost Pirate Kingdom: Love pirates? This documentary explores their world.
- Zero Chill: A figure skater has to leave her life behind when her family moves so her brother can attend a hockey school.
- March 16
- RebellComedy: Straight Outta the Zoo: Comedian RebellComedy’s special comes to streaming.
- Savages: Three marijuana dealers go on the defensive against a cartel.
- Waffles + Mochi: Puppets Waffles and Mochi go on culinary adventures with Michelle Obama.
- March 17
- Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal: This documentary follows the fallout around the famous college admissions scandal that involved celebrities.
- Under Suspicion: Uncovering the Wesphael Case: This documentary follows the legal case of a politician accused of killing his wife.
- March 18
- B: The Beginning Succession: A detective investigates a serial killer in this anime.
- Cabras de Peste: Two cops attempt to get a goat mascot back in this Brazilian comedy.
- Deadly Illusions: A novelist’s written and real worlds begin the mesh.
- The Fluffy Movie: Gabriel Iglesias’ concert comedy special comes to Netflix.
- Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American: Comedian and podcast host Nate Bargatze’s Netflix special debuts.
- Skylines: A captain and her team must fight a virus that turns friendly aliens hostile.
- March 19
- Alien TV Season 2: The alien reporters return for a second season.
- Country Comfort: A stalled country singer takes a job as a nanny for a widower.
- Formula 1: Drive to Survive Season 3: The third season of this series takes a look at the world of Formula One racing.
- Sky Rojo: Three girls attempt to escape from their pimp in this film.
- March 20
- Jiu Jitsu: A group of Jiu Jitsu masters have to fight alien invaders.