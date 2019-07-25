Use Your Phone More Comfortably in Bed with a 10 Foot Cable

The little 3-foot cable that comes with your phone or tablet is fine if you’re setting it on the kitchen counter to charge, but it’s so restrictive anywhere else. Upgrade your experience with a longer cable.

We’ve all been there: you’re charging your phone, but you still want to play on it. Inevitably, you end up hunched to one side of the bed near your nightstand trying to use it within the pathetic reach of the short charging cord.

These days a long charging cord is so dirt cheap that it makes no sense to stick to using the stock cord that came with your device. You can pick up an Apple MFi certified 10-foot cable from a respectable company like Anker for a mere $12. Need a micro USB cable? No problem, you can score a quality one for $7. USB-C? A nice 10-foot one is cheap too.

The 10-foot length is the perfect length to reach from your nightstand outlet to anywhere on your bed pretty comfortably, and you can even take it on road trips to finally have a cable that reaches from the front charging port to the back seat with ease.