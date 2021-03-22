Variety is the name of the game this week on Netflix. You’re getting everything from a new version of the hit competition show, Nailed It, to an animated film starring Hansel and Gretel as secret agents. (Why not?)

Curious what else is heading your way? Here’s everything coming to Netflix the week of March 22, 2021:

March 22: Navillera: A 70- and 23-year-old bond and help one another through life. Philomena: A woman searches for the son who was taken away from her 50 years earlier.

March 23: Loyiso Gola: Unlearning: The South African comedian’s special debuts.

March 24: Seaspiracy: A filmmaker examines the way humans have harmed marine life and discovers corruption. Who Killed Sara?: A man framed for his sister’s murder seeks revenge.



March 25: Caught by a Wave: This Italian film follows a boy and girl’s tragic, summer love story. DOTA: Dragon’s Blood: A dragon knight must unleash his inner dragon to stop a demon. Millennials (Season 3): The lives of six millennials intersect in this series. Secret Magic Control Agency: Hansel and Gretel are secret agents in this animated film.

