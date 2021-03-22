X
Everything Coming to Netflix the Week of March 22, 2021

Shea Simmons @heysheashea
| 1 min read
The Hansel and Gretel animated characters standing in front of a mirror in a scene from "Secret Magic Control Agency."
Hansel and Gretel work to save their king in Secret Magic Control Agency. Wizart Animation/QED International

Variety is the name of the game this week on Netflix. You’re getting everything from a new version of the hit competition show, Nailed It, to an animated film starring Hansel and Gretel as secret agents. (Why not?)

Curious what else is heading your way? Here’s everything coming to Netflix the week of March 22, 2021:

  • March 22:
    • Navillera: A 70- and 23-year-old bond and help one another through life.
    • Philomena: A woman searches for the son who was taken away from her 50 years earlier.
  • March 23:
    • Loyiso Gola: Unlearning: The South African comedian’s special debuts.
  • March 24:
    • Seaspiracy: A filmmaker examines the way humans have harmed marine life and discovers corruption.
    • Who Killed Sara?: A man framed for his sister’s murder seeks revenge.

  • March 25:
    • Caught by a Wave: This Italian film follows a boy and girl’s tragic, summer love story.
    • DOTA: Dragon’s Blood: A dragon knight must unleash his inner dragon to stop a demon.
    • Millennials (Season 3): The lives of six millennials intersect in this series.
    • Secret Magic Control Agency: Hansel and Gretel are secret agents in this animated film.

  • March 26:
    • A Week Away: A reluctant boy finds himself at a summer camp for the first time.
    • Bad Trip: Friends pull pranks on unsuspecting people.
    • Big Time Rush: The hit Nickelodeon series comes to streaming.
    • Croupier: A croupier meets a woman and plots to steal from the house.
    • Magic for Humans by Mago Pop: The Spanish version of the street magic series debuts.
    • Nailed It!: Double Trouble: The hit comedy competition series debuts with a competition between teams.
    • The Irregulars: A team helps Dr. John Watson and Sherlock Holmes investigate supernatural occurrences.
    • Pagglait: A recently widowed young woman deals with life after her husband’s death.

