Gotta Catch ‘Em All! (All This Pokémon Merch, That Is.)

Anne Taylor
| 5 min read
Someone squatting in a Pokemon jean jacket and pants, a Pikachu salt and pepper set, and a model Poke Ball.
Levi’s/Pokémon Center/The Wand Company

The Pokémon company turned 25 years old this year, and we’re celebrating with a roundup of cool merchandise, clothing, and collectibles.

The Pokémon franchise officially began on February 27, 1996, with the release of the game Pocket Monsters Red and Green for the Game Boy. Following immediate success in Japan, the game was released around the world and saw similar enthusiasm. New games were released as well as trading cards, movies, and TV shows. Pokémon is currently the highest-grossing media franchise of all time, bringing in an estimated $100 billion in revenue since its founding. Although the launch date anniversary was back in February, the company is celebrating throughout 2021—you can check out the official site for updates and events.

Whether you grew up trading Pokémon cards at school or wish you could go back to the summer of Pokémon GO, check out some of this cool merch to celebrate the franchise.

Table of Contents

Die-Cast Poké Ball Replica

A Poke Ball replica sits on a table next to a mug and pencils.
The Wand Company

You might not be able to get your hands on a real Poké Ball, but this replica by The Wand Company is definitely the next best thing. It’s officially licensed so you know you’re getting the real deal. This ball features touch and proximity-sensing technology, meaning it will glow when you reach for it and glows extra brightly when it’s picked up. How cool is that?

To add to the coolness, you can press the button to start an illumination sequence that changes the light colors from white to red to green. This thing probably would catch a Pokémon if given the chance, so test it out if you ever find one. (But don’t actually throw these because they definitely will break.)

Shop Gamestop Now

Levi’s x Pokémon Clothing Collab

A girl stands wearing blue shorts and overalls next to a man squatting wearing a jean jacket and pants with Pikachu on them.
Levi’s/Pokemon

Your favorite jeans brand has partnered with the Japanese company for a cool and modern clothing collaboration. Levi’s x Pokémon features 28 different products including jeans, shirts, hats, and accessories.

You can grab a pair of Misty’s Shorts (featured above) if you want to feel like a real Pokémon trainer or slip into the 551™ Z Authentic Straight Men’s Jeans (also featured above) to show off your favorite character. These limited-edition items won’t be around forever, so get your gear now while supplies last.

Shop Levi’s x Pokémon Now

Men’s Socks

Five pairs of different Pokemon socks being worn.
Pokémon

We don’t care what we thought as kids—socks make great gifts. Whether you’re getting them for someone else or your own closet, this fun Pokémon sock set makes a great addition to any fan’s collection.

With five pairs in the bundle, these no-show socks highlight four different Pokémon and one pair has a minimalistic Poké Ball design. They’ll fit men’s shoe sizes 6.5 through 12.5. Reviewers say the socks run a little small but are light and breathable.

Pokemon Men's 5 Pack No Show Socks
   Shop Now   

$10.75
More offers

Hot Topic Merchandise

A silver Pokemon figurine and a teal shirt with a Pokemon on it.
Hot Topic

Hot Topic is a popular go-to for pop culture clothing, shoes, and jewelry. They always carry a decent selection of Pokémon merchandise you can check out anytime. Right now, you’ll find a wide variety of men’s and women’s shirts (like this fun Squirtle one), shoes, dresses, socks, and hats. They also have plush toys and decals. You’ll even find a few Pop! Vinyl Figures, including this 25th Anniversary Pikachu option (currently for presale only and expected to ship in May 2021).

Hot Topic regularly runs sales on their inventory, so you’re likely to find a great deal at some point in the year. They also add new products pretty frequently.

Shop Hot Topic Now

Pokémon Center

A blue beach towel and a Pikachu salt and pepper shaker set.
Pokémon Center

This official Pokémon Center website is full of hundreds of different Pokémon-themed items, from official cards to clothing to dinnerware. Seriously, this site should be your go-to when hunting down cool merchandise.

Looking for a 39-inch tall Pikachu plush? A beach towel with the silhouettes of all your favorite characters? A Pikachu salt and pepper shaker set? (Pikachu is very popular.) They have it all. They’ve also added a ton of new products recently for the 25th anniversary, so check them out if you’re looking for some unique and official gear.

Shop Pokémon Center Now

Scholastic Books

The cover of a Pokemon coloring book and the cover of Pokemon Super Deluxe Essential Handbook.
Scholastic

If you’re looking for some reading material for your kids or want to grab a new training manual, head to the Scholastic website. The company has partnered with Pokémon to create a wide selection of reading material to get kids excited about opening some new books.

If you want a way to relax, ditch the adult coloring books and grab Pokémon Coloring Adventures to doodle in by yourself or with a child. Future gym trainers can read up on information about over 800 Pokémon in the Pokémon Super Deluxe Essential Handbook. There are lots of books to choose from and they ring in at affordable prices.

Shop Scholastic Now

PowerA Video Game Controllers

A Mewtwo Nintendo Switch case and a person holding a Poke Ball video game controller.
PowerA

Looking for a new video game controller or headset? The company PowerA has partnered with Pokémon for a series of Nintendo Switch controllers and accessories. You’ll find an assortment of controllers, headsets, and carrying cases.

Choose from branded items like this Mewtwo protection case, this Great Ball wireless controller, and this Pikachu Silhouette headset. You’ll up your game when playing any series and look cool while doing it. PowerA is a trusted brand within the video game community, so you know you’re getting a great product as well.

Shop PowerA Now

Loungefly x Pokémon

A blue Squirtle Pokemon wallet.
Loungefly/Pokémon

Loungefly is an accessory company that frequently works with big pop culture companies like Disney and Harry Potter. They also have a partnership with the Pokémon company where they’ve created some of the most adorable accessories you’ve ever seen.

Perhaps the cutest is this Squirtle wallet. This faux leather accessory features one of the original starter Pokémon in a fun design. The zip closure keeps everything secure, and it has plenty of room for cash, cards, and change. Just be prepared to get complimented every time you pull it out to pay for something.

Loungefly x Pokemon Squirtle Faces Wallet
   Shop Now   

$39.99
More offers

Anne Taylor Anne Taylor
LifeSavvy is where you learn new skills for a better life. Whether you’re looking for tips on organization, travel, parenting, fitness, relationships, school, or your career, our team of expert writers is here to help. Want to know more?