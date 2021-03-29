X
Everything Coming to Netflix the Week of March 29, 2021

Shea Simmons @heysheashea
Idris Elba and Caleb McLaughlin on horseback in a scene from "Concrete Cowboy."
Idris Elba and Caleb McLaughlin star in Concrete Cowboy. Netflix

The time has come, Netflixers! It’s the beginning of a new month, which means there’s plenty of new streaming content on the way. This week, you can watch a docuseries on British castles, then rewatch that Reese Witherspoon comedy classic, Legally Blonde.

There are also some new Netflix originals, including Concrete Cowboy, about a teen who discovers a love for urban horseback riding. If you’re more into true crime, you’ll want to catch The Serpent, a drama about serial killer Charles Sobhraj.

Ready to make that watch list? Here’s everything coming to Netflix the week of March 29, 2021:

  • March 29:
    • Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom: This docu-drama starring Idris Elba tells the story of Nelson Mandela.
    • Rainbow High: This animated series is based on the Rainbow Doll toys.
  • March 30:
    • 7 Yards: The Chris Norton Story: Athlete Chris Norton’s journey to walking his bride down the aisle after a paralyzing football injury.
    • Octonauts & the Ring of Fire: Underwater explorers must stop volcanic explosions in this animated special.
  • March 31:
    • At Eternity’s Gate: This film tells the story of the last moments of Vincent Van Gogh’s life.
    • Haunted: Latin America: Real people tell stories of their paranormal happenings.
  • April 1:
    • Magical Andes: Season 2: Explore the mountains in the second season of this docu-series.
    • Prank Encounters: Season 2: Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo’s prank show returns.
    • Tersanjung the Movie: A woman finds herself caught in a love triangle with two close friends.
    • Worn Stories: Clothes create powerful memories, and this documentary explores people’s stories about their closets.
    • 2012: A man tries to save his family during Earth’s final hours.
    • Cop Out: Bruce Willis stars in this film about a cop who sells a baseball card to a gangster to pay for his daughter’s wedding.
    • Friends with Benefits: Two friends decide to have an intimate relationship but feelings begin to get in the way.
    • Insidious: A family tries to prevent their child, who is in a coma, from being overwhelmed by evil spirits.
    • Legally Blonde: Reese Witherspoon stars in this iconic comedy about a woman who gets into Harvard to pursue her ex-boyfriend.

  • April 1 (continued):
    • Leprechaun: Jennifer Aniston stars in this cult classic horror film about a murderous leprechaun.
    • The Pianist: This film tells the story of a radio station pianist who attempts to hide from Nazis during WWII.
    • The Possession: Parents try to free their daughter who has become possessed by an evil spirit.
    • Secrets of Great British Castles: Season 1: Take a trip through Britain’s greatest castles in this docu-series.
    • The Time Traveler’s Wife: A woman and her husband cope with his ability to time travel.
    • Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family: Madea helps reunite her niece’s family.
    • White Boy: This docu-series explores the life of an alleged teenage drug lord and his role as an FBI informant.
    • Yes Man: A man vows to say yes to everything to get out of his negative rut.

  • April 2:
    • Concrete Cowboy: A rebellious teenager discovers a world of urban cowboys.
    • Just Say Yes: A woman’s dreams for her wedding are changed just as her sister gets engaged.
    • Madame Claude: A powerful French madame careens toward the end of her career.
    • The Serpent: This film tells the story of serial killer Charles Sobhraj.
    • Sky High: After falling for a woman, a man becomes entangled in heists.

  • April 3:
    • Escape From Planet Earth: This animated film tells the story of two brothers on a rescue mission in space.
  • April 4:
    • What Lies Below: A girl returns home from camp to discover her mother is getting married to a man she doesn’t trust.
Recently Popular
LifeSavvy is where you learn new skills for a better life. Whether you’re looking for tips on organization, travel, parenting, fitness, relationships, school, or your career, our team of expert writers is here to help. Want to know more?