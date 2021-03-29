The time has come, Netflixers! It’s the beginning of a new month, which means there’s plenty of new streaming content on the way. This week, you can watch a docuseries on British castles, then rewatch that Reese Witherspoon comedy classic, Legally Blonde.

There are also some new Netflix originals, including Concrete Cowboy, about a teen who discovers a love for urban horseback riding. If you’re more into true crime, you’ll want to catch The Serpent, a drama about serial killer Charles Sobhraj.

Ready to make that watch list? Here’s everything coming to Netflix the week of March 29, 2021:

March 29: Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom: This docu-drama starring Idris Elba tells the story of Nelson Mandela. Rainbow High: This animated series is based on the Rainbow Doll toys.

March 30: 7 Yards: The Chris Norton Story: Athlete Chris Norton’s journey to walking his bride down the aisle after a paralyzing football injury. Octonauts & the Ring of Fire: Underwater explorers must stop volcanic explosions in this animated special.

March 31: At Eternity’s Gate: This film tells the story of the last moments of Vincent Van Gogh’s life. Haunted: Latin America: Real people tell stories of their paranormal happenings.



April 1: Magical Andes: Season 2: Explore the mountains in the second season of this docu-series. Prank Encounters: Season 2: Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo’s prank show returns. Tersanjung the Movie: A woman finds herself caught in a love triangle with two close friends. Worn Stories: Clothes create powerful memories, and this documentary explores people’s stories about their closets. 2012: A man tries to save his family during Earth’s final hours. Cop Out: Bruce Willis stars in this film about a cop who sells a baseball card to a gangster to pay for his daughter’s wedding. Friends with Benefits: Two friends decide to have an intimate relationship but feelings begin to get in the way. Insidious: A family tries to prevent their child, who is in a coma, from being overwhelmed by evil spirits. Legally Blonde: Reese Witherspoon stars in this iconic comedy about a woman who gets into Harvard to pursue her ex-boyfriend.



April 1 (continued): Leprechaun: Jennifer Aniston stars in this cult classic horror film about a murderous leprechaun. The Pianist: This film tells the story of a radio station pianist who attempts to hide from Nazis during WWII. The Possession: Parents try to free their daughter who has become possessed by an evil spirit. Secrets of Great British Castles: Season 1: Take a trip through Britain’s greatest castles in this docu-series. The Time Traveler’s Wife: A woman and her husband cope with his ability to time travel. Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family: Madea helps reunite her niece’s family. White Boy: This docu-series explores the life of an alleged teenage drug lord and his role as an FBI informant. Yes Man: A man vows to say yes to everything to get out of his negative rut.



April 2: Concrete Cowboy: A rebellious teenager discovers a world of urban cowboys. Just Say Yes: A woman’s dreams for her wedding are changed just as her sister gets engaged. Madame Claude: A powerful French madame careens toward the end of her career. The Serpent: This film tells the story of serial killer Charles Sobhraj. Sky High: After falling for a woman, a man becomes entangled in heists.

