Everything Coming to Netflix the Week of April 5, 2021

This week, Netflix original content dominates the new drop. But from a tribute to country icon, Dolly Parton, to the superhero comedy, Thunder Force, starring Octavia Spencer and Melissa McCarthy, there’s something for everyone.

If you want to get a sneak peek at what’s hitting your profile this week, here’s the full rundown:

April 5: Coded Bias: This film explores the discovery that facial recognition technology has a racial bias. Family Reunion: Part 3: The third part of this series about a family relocating to Georgia.

April 6: The Last Kids on Earth: Happy Apocalypse to You: In this interactive animated film, kids can help Jack battle monsters.

April 7: The Big Day: Collection 2: This documentary-meets-reality series showcases engaged Indian couples throwing huge wedding celebrations. Dolly Parton: A MusiCares Tribute: Parton is honored by the music business in this documentary, which features performances from other famous artists. Snabba Cash: A business student in love with a wealthy heiress turns to crime to maintain his lifestyle. This Is A Robbery: The World’s Biggest Art Heist: Find out how two men were able to steal a fortune in art from a Boston museum in this documentary. The Wedding Coach: Comedian Jamie Lee helps engaged couples work through the stresses of wedding planning.



April 8: The Way of the Househusband: This anime follows a former yakuza member who becomes a househusband.

April 9: Have You Ever Seen Fireflies?: An older woman recounts her life amid social and political change. Night in Paradise: A former gangster hiding out on Jeju Island meets a young woman with her own issues Thunder Force: Octavia Spencer and Melissa McCarthy star as superheroes in this comedy.

