X
Popular Searches

Everything Coming to Netflix the Week of April 5, 2021

Shea Simmons @heysheashea
| 1 min read
Octavia Spencer and Melissa McCarthy in a scene from "Thunder Force."
Octavia Spencer and Melissa McCarthy star as superheroes in Thunder Force. Netflix

This week, Netflix original content dominates the new drop. But from a tribute to country icon, Dolly Parton, to the superhero comedy, Thunder Force, starring Octavia Spencer and Melissa McCarthy, there’s something for everyone.

If you want to get a sneak peek at what’s hitting your profile this week, here’s the full rundown:

  • April 5:
    • Coded Bias: This film explores the discovery that facial recognition technology has a racial bias.
    • Family Reunion: Part 3: The third part of this series about a family relocating to Georgia.
  • April 6:
    • The Last Kids on Earth: Happy Apocalypse to You: In this interactive animated film, kids can help Jack battle monsters.
  • April 7:
    • The Big Day: Collection 2: This documentary-meets-reality series showcases engaged Indian couples throwing huge wedding celebrations.
    • Dolly Parton: A MusiCares Tribute: Parton is honored by the music business in this documentary, which features performances from other famous artists.
    • Snabba Cash: A business student in love with a wealthy heiress turns to crime to maintain his lifestyle.
    • This Is A Robbery: The World’s Biggest Art Heist: Find out how two men were able to steal a fortune in art from a Boston museum in this documentary.
    • The Wedding Coach: Comedian Jamie Lee helps engaged couples work through the stresses of wedding planning.

  • April 8:
    • The Way of the Househusband: This anime follows a former yakuza member who becomes a househusband.
  • April 9:
    • Have You Ever Seen Fireflies?: An older woman recounts her life amid social and political change.
    • Night in Paradise: A former gangster hiding out on Jeju Island meets a young woman with her own issues
    • Thunder Force: Octavia Spencer and Melissa McCarthy star as superheroes in this comedy.

  • April 10:
    • The Stand-In: Drew Barrymore stars as a woman who stands in for an actress so she can get out of doing community service.
  • April 11:
    • Diana: The Interview That Shook the World: The iconic 1995 Princess Diana interview with Martin Bashir.
READ NEXT
Shea Simmons Shea Simmons
Shea Simmons is an Atlanta-based writer who has written about everything from whether Crisco is a good moisturizer to how to KonMari your space. Her work has appeared in Bustle, My First Apartment, and Make It Grateful. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support LifeSavvy.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

OXO Good Grips Microfiber Hand Duster
88 people were interested in this!

Dyson Upright Vacuum Cleaner, Ball Multi Floor 2, Yellow
37 people were interested in this!

50 Pack - SimpleHouseware Microfiber Cleaning Cloth (12" x 16")
23 people were interested in this!

The Family Tree Problem Solver: Tried-and-True Tactics for Tracing Elusive Ancestors
21 people were interested in this!

Gonioa Expandable Under Sink Organizer, Multi-Functional 2 Tier Adjustable Storage Rack with Removable Shelves & Expandable Pipe for Kitchen, Bathroom, Garden, Sink, Cabinet and Counter
21 people were interested in this!

Family History Record Book: An 8-generation family tree workbook to record your research
19 people were interested in this!

OXO Good Grips Quik-Extend Aluminum Pole Shower Caddy
17 people were interested in this!

Prodigen Adjustable Ankle Weights Set for Men & Women Ankle Wrist Weight for Walking, Jogging, Gymnastics (Black, 3.5lbs x2)
16 people were interested in this!

Yogalicious High Waist Ultra Soft Lightweight Leggings -  High Rise Yoga Pants - Black Nude Tech 28" - XS
15 people were interested in this!

Better Living Products, White 76354 Euro Series TRIO 3-Chamber Soap and Shower Dispenser
13 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular
LifeSavvy is where you learn new skills for a better life. Whether you’re looking for tips on organization, travel, parenting, fitness, relationships, school, or your career, our team of expert writers is here to help. Want to know more?