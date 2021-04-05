Everything Coming to Netflix the Week of April 5, 2021

This week, Netflix original content dominates the new drop. But from a tribute to country icon, Dolly Parton, to the superhero comedy, Thunder Force, starring Octavia Spencer and Melissa McCarthy, there’s something for everyone.
If you want to get a sneak peek at what’s hitting your profile this week, here’s the full rundown:
- April 5:
- Coded Bias: This film explores the discovery that facial recognition technology has a racial bias.
- Family Reunion: Part 3: The third part of this series about a family relocating to Georgia.
- April 6:
- The Last Kids on Earth: Happy Apocalypse to You: In this interactive animated film, kids can help Jack battle monsters.
- April 7:
- The Big Day: Collection 2: This documentary-meets-reality series showcases engaged Indian couples throwing huge wedding celebrations.
- Dolly Parton: A MusiCares Tribute: Parton is honored by the music business in this documentary, which features performances from other famous artists.
- Snabba Cash: A business student in love with a wealthy heiress turns to crime to maintain his lifestyle.
- This Is A Robbery: The World’s Biggest Art Heist: Find out how two men were able to steal a fortune in art from a Boston museum in this documentary.
- The Wedding Coach: Comedian Jamie Lee helps engaged couples work through the stresses of wedding planning.
- April 8:
- The Way of the Househusband: This anime follows a former yakuza member who becomes a househusband.
- April 9:
- Have You Ever Seen Fireflies?: An older woman recounts her life amid social and political change.
- Night in Paradise: A former gangster hiding out on Jeju Island meets a young woman with her own issues
- Thunder Force: Octavia Spencer and Melissa McCarthy star as superheroes in this comedy.
- April 10:
- The Stand-In: Drew Barrymore stars as a woman who stands in for an actress so she can get out of doing community service.
- April 11:
- Diana: The Interview That Shook the World: The iconic 1995 Princess Diana interview with Martin Bashir.