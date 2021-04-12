X
Everything Coming to Netflix the Week of April 12, 2021

Shea Simmons @heysheashea
| 2 min read
A man and his daughter stand in a living room and smile at one another.
Jamie Foxx stars in Netflix’s new series Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! Netflix

Netflix has been busy — like, really busy. This week, the streaming platform is dropping a plethora of new original content (alongside some non-Netflix stuff because hey, you got to keep it fresh). From the return of hit reality show The Circle to a true-crime documentary on a mother tracking down her daughter’s killer, the platform is bringing variety.

Want to make your watch plans? Here’s everything coming to Netflix the week of April 12, 2021.

  • April 12
    • New Gods: Nezha Reborn: A delivery person rediscovers powers he must use to save his loved ones in this animated film.
    • Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn: The next season of this kids’ show about the lives of four wildly different siblings hits Netflix.
  • April 13
    • The Baker and the Beauty: Season 1: This series follows a famous starlet and a baker who fall in love.
    • Mighty Express: Season 3: This kid-friendly series follows the adventures of a team of trains.
    • My Love: Six Stories of True Love: Six elderly couples from around the world share their love stories.

  • April 14
    • The Circle: Season 2: The second season of the popular reality competition finally comes to streaming.
    • Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!: Jamie Foxx stars in this comedy series about a father’s relationship with his daughter.
    • Law School: After an accident at their school, a law professor and his students investigate what justice means.
    • The Soul: A prosecutor and his wife discover occult dealings while investigating a murder.
    • Why Did You Kill Me?: This documentary tells the story of a mother searching for her daughter’s killer.
  • April 15
    • Dark City Beneath the Beat: This musical documentary looks at the history of the city of Baltimore.
    • The Master: A man returns home only to find his former Kung Fu master missing.
    • Ride or Die: A woman and her friend flee after her abusive husband is killed.

  • April 16
    • Arlo the Alligator BoyAn alligator boy leaves his city to go find his dad.
    • Ajeeb Daastaans: This collection of four shorts explores fractured relationships.
    • Barbie & Chelsea The Lost Birthday: Chelsea and her family go on a cruise in this Barbie film, and when they cross the International Date Line, she loses her birthday.
    • Crimson Peak: This horror-thriller follows a woman who marries a down-on-his-luck aristocrat and moves to his home only to find he has dark secrets.
    • Fast and Furious Spy Racers: Season 4: Mexico: The fourth season of the Fast & the Furious animated series comes to streaming.
    • Into The Beat: A teen ballerina has to choose between her current dance career and hip-hop.
    • Rush: Two Formula 1 drivers’ rivalry comes to a head in this film.
    • Synchronic: Two paramedic best friends find a new drug circulating in the community, but it’s not the psychedelic it seems.
    • Why Are You Like This: Three 20-something best friends navigate life in Melbourne.
    • The Zookeeper’s Wife: A couple who own a zoo in 1939 Warsaw help save lives by joining the Resistance.
  • April 18
    • Luis Miguel: The Series: Season 2: This series is a fictionalized story of famous singer Luis Miguel’s rise to stardom.
Shea Simmons Shea Simmons
Shea Simmons is an Atlanta-based writer who has written about everything from whether Crisco is a good moisturizer to how to KonMari your space. Her work has appeared in Bustle, My First Apartment, and Make It Grateful. Read Full Bio »

