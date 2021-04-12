Netflix has been busy — like, really busy. This week, the streaming platform is dropping a plethora of new original content (alongside some non-Netflix stuff because hey, you got to keep it fresh). From the return of hit reality show The Circle to a true-crime documentary on a mother tracking down her daughter’s killer, the platform is bringing variety.

Want to make your watch plans? Here’s everything coming to Netflix the week of April 12, 2021.

April 12 New Gods: Nezha Reborn: A delivery person rediscovers powers he must use to save his loved ones in this animated film. Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn: The next season of this kids’ show about the lives of four wildly different siblings hits Netflix.

April 13 The Baker and the Beauty: Season 1: This series follows a famous starlet and a baker who fall in love. Mighty Express: Season 3: This kid-friendly series follows the adventures of a team of trains. My Love: Six Stories of True Love: Six elderly couples from around the world share their love stories.



April 14 The Circle: Season 2 : The second season of the popular reality competition finally comes to streaming. Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! : Jamie Foxx stars in this comedy series about a father’s relationship with his daughter. Law School: After an accident at their school, a law professor and his students investigate what justice means. The Soul: A prosecutor and his wife discover occult dealings while investigating a murder. Why Did You Kill Me?: This documentary tells the story of a mother searching for her daughter’s killer.

April 15 Dark City Beneath the Beat: This musical documentary looks at the history of the city of Baltimore. The Master: A man returns home only to find his former Kung Fu master missing. Ride or Die: A woman and her friend flee after her abusive husband is killed.

