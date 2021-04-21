X
Popular Searches

Don’t Board a Plane Without These Carry-On Essentials

Elyse Hauser @ElyseHauser
| 6 min read
On the left, a woman inserting earplugs; in the middle, a man placing a portable charger in his pocket; and on the right, a woman wearing noise-canceling headphones on a plane.
Alpine Hearing Protection/Anker/TaoTronics

If you’ve ever flown anywhere, you probably know how it feels to get to the airport, only to realize you’re missing an essential item. These must-pack carry-on items will ensure you always have what you need for a comfortable flight.

Ideally, a vacation is relaxing. Unfortunately, the traveling part can be anything but. A dead battery or an overly noisy flight can turn the experience into a nightmare. That’s why packing these essentials can help your trip go more smoothly, from the airport to when you finally land at your destination.

Table of Contents

Battery Pack

On the left, a portable Anker charger, and on the right, the charger seen alongside a travel pouch and other accessories.
Anker

Relying on available outlets at the airport or on the plane is risky business: not all airplane seats have them, and they’re hot commodities at the airport. Stay calm and keep charged with a handy portable charger instead.

This lightweight, ultra-portable battery pack works fast, and has enough juice to charge up a phone multiple times. It even comes with a travel pouch for easy packing. If the mere thought of a “low battery” warning stresses you out, this charger will bring you peace of mind.

Anker Portable Charger
   Shop Now   

$44.95
More offers

Compact Power Strip

On the left, a hand holding an Anker portable power strip, and on the right, the power strip alone.
Anker

Traveling these days often means packing multiple devices. Whether you use them for work or entertainment, it’s worthwhile to be able to charge a few things at once, without taking up multiple outlets.

This easily portable power strip lets you charge everything up in the airport with a single outlet. It’s also great if you like to work in cafes and other public spaces when you travel, or for convenient charging in a hotel. With three USB ports plus three AC outlets, you can charge it all and be ready for anything.

Anker Power Strip
   Shop Now   

$18.99
More offers

Cord Ties

A bright blue twist tie wrapped around a device charging cord.
Nite Ize

All devices come with cords, and those cords often get tangled when you travel. These rubber ties keep your cords neatly wrapped so they won’t turn into spaghetti in your luggage.

The rubber material keeps the ties in place even when your luggage gets jostled. They’re durable so you can use them again and again. And in addition to securing charger cords, they’re also great for unexpected tasks, like securely tying an open snack bag before you put it back in your carry-on.

Nite Ize Rubber Twist Ties
   Shop Now   

$8.01
More offers

In-Seat Organizer

On the left, a closeup of items in the Flight 001 Seat Pak, and on the right, the seat organizer alone.
Flight 001

Battery packs, charger cords, snacks, reading material: there’s a lot you’ll want accessible when you’re in your airplane seat. This in-seat organizer keeps everything in easy reach for a stress-free flight!

The pockets allow you to separate things, so you’re not digging through a big messy bag to find what you’re looking for. You can tuck this bag into the seat pocket in front of you, or hang it from the tray table.

Flight 001 Seat Pak
   Shop Now   

$9.99
More offers

Airplane-Friendly Earplugs

On the left, a package of Alpine FlyFit Ear Plugs, and on the right, a woman wearing the ear plugs.
Alpine Hearing Protection

We all wish for a quiet flight every time, but of course, that’s not the way it is. Whether you’re seated by the engines or have to endure noisy fellow passengers, it pays to have a pair of earplugs.

Not all earplugs are created equal, though. This airplane-friendly set doesn’t just block out noise—they also help relieve the ear pressure caused by altitude changes. Even if you don’t think you’ll need them, they’re inexpensive enough to be a worthwhile “just in case” item you pack for every flight.

Alpine FlyFit Ear Plugs
   Shop Now   

$14.82
More offers

Noise-Canceling Headphones

 

The TaoTronics Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones, case, cords, and box, and a woman wearing them while looking at her laptop.
TaoTronics

If you’re seriously bothered by noise, or need to focus and work while you travel, you might want to spring for noise-canceling headphones, too. While they can be pricey, they’re not as expensive as you might expect—this pair delivers the goods for around $60.

Whether you want to listen to your own music in peace or just block out random noise, these headphones have you covered. They reduce noise up to 30 dB in even the loudest environments (like a plane). They’re also adjustable for comfort and fold up compactly to fit in their compact case when you’re not using them.

TaoTronics Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones Bluetooth Headphones Wireless Headphones Over Ear Christmas Birthday Gifts for Men Women Kids
   Shop Now   

$59.99
More offers

Travel Pillow

On the left, a BCOZZY travel pillow, and on the right, a woman wearing the pillow on a plane.
BCOZZY

Napping in airports or on planes is never ideal, but sometimes, it’s unavoidable. Don’t be caught pillowless! You know your folded-up jacket isn’t a good substitute. This supportive travel pillow will make that flight nap actually feel refreshing.

Its unique design wraps around your chin, so your head won’t fall forward and wake you up. It supports the neck to reduce stiffness and soreness. Plus, it’s machine washable, and you don’t even have to remove the cover first.

BCOZZY Travel Pillow
   Shop Now   

$29.97
More offers

Sleep Mask

On the left, a MZOO sleep mask alongside its packaging and travel bag, and on the right, a sleep mask alone.
MZOO

For those red-eye and long-haul flights, a sleep mask can be essential. Blocking out light is the last essential step to make sure you can sleep comfortably on a plane.

A flimsy traditional sleep mask is likely to shift around, rendering it ineffective. But this sturdy, contoured sleep mask stays right where you want it to block out maximum light. Plus, the soft memory foam stays comfortable on your eyes, while the strap adjusts for a perfect fit.

MZOO Sleep Eye Mask
   Shop Now   

$17.99
More offers

Digital Luggage Scale

On the left, a man using a Camry luggage scale, and on the right, a luggage scale alone.
Camry

Overweight baggage fees can put a serious dent in your travel budget—not exactly a fun airport surprise. This handheld luggage scale is lightweight, easy to use, and can save you money on countless trips.

No more stressing about what you can buy on your trip, because you’ll always know when your luggage is reaching maximum weight. Just hang your bag from the strap, power the scale on, and get an accurate weight reading in seconds.

Camry Digital Luggage Scale
   Shop Now   

$11.29
More offers

Hands-Free Phone Clip

On the left, a SkyClip+ with travel accessories, and on the right, a SkyClip+ in use on a plane.
SkyClip+

If you like watching things on your phone or tablet while you travel, this plane-friendly travel clip is a must-have. It fits all mobile phones and tablets, holding them steady while you relax.

The SkyClip is made to attach to the airplane tray table, and you can adjust the angle to whatever’s most comfortable for you. It keeps your device at eye level, minimizing the neck discomfort that comes from looking down at your phone the whole flight. No more paying for in-flight entertainment with this handy gadget on hand!

The SkyClip+ Phone & Tablet Holder
   Shop Now   

$10.98
More offers

While flying might throw unexpected stressors your way, it can still be a lot of fun. The key is packing what you need to stay comfortable en route. With these items in your carry-on, you can banish travel stress, relax, and enjoy your trip.

READ NEXT
Elyse Hauser Elyse Hauser
Elyse Hauser is a freelance and creative writer from the Pacific Northwest, and an MFA student at the University of New Orleans Creative Writing Workshop. She specializes in lifestyle writing and creative nonfiction. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support LifeSavvy.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

Nite Ize Original Gear Tie, Reusable Rubber Twist Tie, 3-Inch, Bright Blue, 4 Pack, Made in The USA
26 people were interested in this!

Anker Power Strip with USB, 5 ft Extension Cord, PowerPort Cube USB with 3 Outlets and 3 USB Ports, Portable Design, Overload Protection for iPhone XS/XR, Compact for Travel, Cruise Ship, and Office
20 people were interested in this!

OXO Good Grips Microfiber Hand Duster
17 people were interested in this!

9 Herb Window Garden - Indoor Herb Growing Kit - Kitchen Windowsill Starter Kit - Easily Grow 9 Herbs Plants from Scratch with Comprehensive Guide - Unique Gardening Gifts for Women & Men
16 people were interested in this!

Flight 001 Seat Pak, Black, One Size
14 people were interested in this!

Dyson Upright Vacuum Cleaner, Ball Multi Floor 2, Yellow
14 people were interested in this!

The SkyClip+ Phone & Tablet Holder for Air Travel, Home and Office Use - Inflight Phone Mount & Stand Compatible with iPhone, Android, Kindle and Tablets - Ultimate Travel Accessory (Black)
11 people were interested in this!

Garnier Olia Ammonia Free Permanent Hair Color, 100 Percent Gray Coverage (Packaging May Vary), 2.0 Soft Black Hair Dye, Pack of 1
11 people were interested in this!

Neutrogena Anti-Residue Clarifying Shampoo, Gentle Non-Irritating Clarifying Shampoo to Remove Hair Build-Up & Residue, 6 Fl Ounce
10 people were interested in this!

Indoor Herb Garden Starter Kit - 5 Herb Seeds Gardening Kit with Bamboo Planting Pots & Potting Soil - Heirloom & Non GMO - DIY Home Seed Starter Grow Plant Kit - Basil, Mint, Cilantro, Chives Seeds
10 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular
LifeSavvy is where you learn new skills for a better life. Whether you’re looking for tips on organization, travel, parenting, fitness, relationships, school, or your career, our team of expert writers is here to help. Want to know more?