This week is huge for Netflix. The streaming service is dropping a slew of original content including a highly anticipated novel adaptation, Shadow and Bone, as well as a new documentary from none other than David Attenborough.

If you wanted diversity of content from the platform, this week has it. Here’s everything coming to Netflix the week of April 19, 2021.

April 19 Miss Sloane: Jessica: Chastain stars in this film about a powerful lobbyist working against a bill calling for firearm regulations. PJ Masks: Season 3: Season three of the series that sees kids’ pajamas turn them into superheroes hits streaming.

April 20 Izzy’s Koala World: Season 2: Izzy and her veterinarian mom are back saving koalas.

April 21 Zero: A teenager must learn how to control his power of invisibility in this Netflix original. Oloibiri: A community takes on an oil company to defend their home and the environment.



April 22 Life in Color with David Attenborough: This documentary explores how animals use color to survive in the wild. Stowaway: An engineer inadvertently joins the mission of a three-man crew, but there’s only enough oxygen for the original crew members. Let’s Fight Ghost: A psychic takes in a ghost who helps him hunt down malevolent spirits. Searching For Sheela: This documentary follows the former spokeswoman for Rajneesh.

