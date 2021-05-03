X
Popular Searches

Everything Coming to Netflix the Week of May 3, 2021

Shea Simmons @heysheashea
| 1 min read
Christian Serratos in a scene from "Selena."
Season two of the Netflix original series Selena drops this week. Netflix

Sure, the beginning of the month drop has already happened, but that doesn’t mean there’s not plenty to stream on Netflix this week. A multitude of new Netflix originals, including the second season of Selena, arrive this week, so get ready to make that watch list.

Here’s everything coming to Netflix the week of May 3, 2021:

  • May 4:
    • Selena: The Series (Season 2): The second season of this dramatized version of the famous singer’s life debuts.
    • StartUp (Seasons 1-3): This series follows a group of friends as they begin a start-up based around digital currency.
    • The Clovehitch Killer: A son discovers disturbing photos in his father’s possession that make him wonder if he’s a serial killer.
    • Trash Truck: Hank and his trash truck best friends are back for more adventures in this animated series.

  • May 5:
    • Framing John DeLoreanAlec Baldwin stars in this biopic about the famous car designer.
    • Lava Ka Dhaava: People compete in a game of “the floor is lava.”
    • The Sons of Sam: A Descent Into Darkness: This docuseries tells the story of journalist Maury Terry, who believes the Son of Sam murders were part of a satanic cult.
  • May 6:
    • And Tomorrow the Entire World: This German film is the story of a girl who joins an anti-fascist group but then reconsiders her decision.
    • Dead Man Down: A man infiltrates a criminal’s world to get revenge.
    • Time to Dance: Dance lovers will want to check out this Indian musical.

  • May 7:
    • Girl from NowhereA girl can expose people’s hypocrisies in this Thai show.
    • Jupiter’s Legacy: Children of superheroes attempt to live up to their parents’ deeds.
    • Milestone: A trucker who recently lost his partner might not lose his job.
    • Monster: A teenager fights for his innocence in this adaptation of the Walter Dean Myers novel.

  • May 8:
    • Sleepless: Jamie Foxx stars as a police officer who has to rescue his son in this crime thriller.
    • Super Me: A man discovers he can pull antique items from his dreams in this Chinese film.
READ NEXT
Shea Simmons Shea Simmons
Shea Simmons is an Atlanta-based writer who has written about everything from whether Crisco is a good moisturizer to how to KonMari your space. Her work has appeared in Bustle, My First Apartment, and Make It Grateful. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support LifeSavvy.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

Wapodeai 3PCS Electrical Tape, Flame Retardant Indoor Outdoor High Temperature Resistance Electric Tape, Premium Black Waterproof Tape, 0.62 in X 49 ft
22 people were interested in this!

Noise: A Flaw in Human Judgment
9 people were interested in this!

Anker Power Strip with USB, 5 ft Extension Cord, PowerPort Cube USB with 3 Outlets and 3 USB Ports, Portable Design, Overload Protection for iPhone XS/XR, Compact for Travel, Cruise Ship, and Office
9 people were interested in this!

PHOTO STORAGE BOXES, HOLDS OVER 1,100 PHOTOS UP TO 4"X6"
7 people were interested in this!

CRZ YOGA Women's Quick-Dry Athletic Sports Running Workout Shorts with Zip Pocket - 4 Inches
7 people were interested in this!

Nite Ize Original Gear Tie, Reusable Rubber Twist Tie, 3-Inch, Bright Blue, 4 Pack, Made in The USA
7 people were interested in this!

TickEase Tick Remover Dual Tipped Tweezers
6 people were interested in this!

Alure Three Barrel Curling Iron Wand with LCD Temperature Display - 1 Inch Ceramic Tourmaline Triple Barrels, Dual Voltage Crimp
5 people were interested in this!

LEMOMO Black Thermal Blackout Curtains/38 x 63 Inch/Set of 2 Panels Room Darkening Curtains for Bedroom
5 people were interested in this!

Door-Doc Front Load Washer Mold and Odor Prevention Rescue Your Washing Machine
5 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular
LifeSavvy is where you learn new skills for a better life. Whether you’re looking for tips on organization, travel, parenting, fitness, relationships, school, or your career, our team of expert writers is here to help. Want to know more?