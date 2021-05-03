Sure, the beginning of the month drop has already happened, but that doesn’t mean there’s not plenty to stream on Netflix this week. A multitude of new Netflix originals, including the second season of Selena, arrive this week, so get ready to make that watch list.

Here’s everything coming to Netflix the week of May 3, 2021:

May 4: Selena: The Series (Season 2): The second season of this dramatized version of the famous singer’s life debuts. StartUp (Seasons 1-3): This series follows a group of friends as they begin a start-up based around digital currency. The Clovehitch Killer: A son discovers disturbing photos in his father’s possession that make him wonder if he’s a serial killer. Trash Truck: Hank and his trash truck best friends are back for more adventures in this animated series.



May 5: Framing John DeLorean: Alec Baldwin stars in this biopic about the famous car designer. Lava Ka Dhaava: People compete in a game of “the floor is lava.” The Sons of Sam: A Descent Into Darkness: This docuseries tells the story of journalist Maury Terry, who believes the Son of Sam murders were part of a satanic cult.

May 6: And Tomorrow the Entire World: This German film is the story of a girl who joins an anti-fascist group but then reconsiders her decision. Dead Man Down: A man infiltrates a criminal’s world to get revenge. Time to Dance: Dance lovers will want to check out this Indian musical.



May 7: Girl from Nowhere : A girl can expose people’s hypocrisies in this Thai show. Jupiter’s Legacy: Children of superheroes attempt to live up to their parents’ deeds. Milestone: A trucker who recently lost his partner might not lose his job. Monster: A teenager fights for his innocence in this adaptation of the Walter Dean Myers novel.

