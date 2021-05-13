X
Popular Searches

Here’s Why You Might Find a Dryer Sheet in Your Mailbox

Shea Simmons @heysheashea
| 1 min read
A raised flag on a mailbox with a barn in the background.
EvgeniiAnd/Shutterstock

If you’ve scrolled through the internet lately, you might have noticed people talking about finding dryer sheets in their mailboxes. You might have even found one yourself. So, why is it there? Well, it could be protecting you from receiving a stinging shock.

Apparently, the trick originally popped up on Reddit, where a postal worker explained mail carriers were placing dryer sheets in boxes to ward away wasps. Evidently, the stinging insects tend to build nests in there.

Because dryer sheets are heavily scented and wasps have a keen sense of smell, this irritates them and keeps them at bay.

Is this backed scientifically? Not exactly. There have been no studies that specifically examined how effective dryer sheets are at warding off wasps. However, it’s worth a try! There have been studies that concluded that essential oils, like ylang-ylang, clove, lemongrass, and lavender, do repel the pests.

So if you pull out a dryer sheet along with your junk mail, just put it back. And whenever you need a wasp repellent while sitting outside this summer, there’s a hack for that, too!

[Via Taste of Home]

READ NEXT
Shea Simmons Shea Simmons
Shea Simmons is an Atlanta-based writer who has written about everything from whether Crisco is a good moisturizer to how to KonMari your space. Her work has appeared in Bustle, My First Apartment, and Make It Grateful. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support LifeSavvy.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

KBS 17-in-1 Programmable Bread Machine, 2LB Stainless Steel Bread Maker with Fruit Nut Dispenser, Nonstick Ceramic Pan& Digital Touch Panel, 3 Crust Colors, Reserve& Keep Warm Set, Oven Mitt Included
55 people were interested in this!

Cuisinart CBK-200 Convection Bread Maker, 12" x 16.5" x 10.25"
54 people were interested in this!

WaveLu Air Fryer Silicone Pot - [UPGRADED] Food Safe Air fryers Oven Accessories | Replacement of Flammable Parchment Liner Paper | No More Harsh Cleaning Basket After Using Airfryer (For 3 to 5 QT)
42 people were interested in this!

Oster Expressbake Bread Maker with Gluten-Free Setting, 2 Pound, White (CKSTBR9050-NP)
39 people were interested in this!

Elite Gourmet Maxi-Matic EBM8103B Programmable Bread Maker Machine, 3 Loaf Sizes, 19 Menu Functions Gluten Free White Wheat Rye French and more, 2 Lb, Black
32 people were interested in this!

Hamilton Beach Bread Maker Machine 2 Lb Capacity Digital, Programmable, 12 Settings + Gluten Free, Dishwasher Safe Pan + 2 Kneading Paddles, Black (29882)
31 people were interested in this!

Evo Oil Sprayer Evo Glass Trigger Sprayer Bottle, Non-Aerosol for Olive Cooking Oils, 6-Ounce Capacity, 6 oz, Yellow/Black/Red
31 people were interested in this!

Eurivicy Women's 2 Piece Sweatsuit Set Knit Solid Long Sleeve Hooded Pullover and Pocketed Sweatpants Joggers Outfits Sets Pink
24 people were interested in this!

Air Fryer Accessories 9PCS for Gowise Gourmia Cozyna Ninja Air Fryer, Fit all 3.7QT - 5.8QT Power Deep Hot Air Fryer with 7 Inch Cake Barrel, Pizza Pan, Cupcake Pan, Oven Mitts, Skewer Rack,
22 people were interested in this!

Fixmatti Women Casual 2 Piece Outfits Jumpsuit Long Sleeve Shirt with Long Pant Set Dark Grey
21 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular
LifeSavvy is where you learn new skills for a better life. Whether you’re looking for tips on organization, travel, parenting, fitness, relationships, school, or your career, our team of expert writers is here to help. Want to know more?