Paint Your Bathroom This Color to Raise Your Home’s Value

Those looking to sell their home might want to pay particular attention to the bathroom. According to a new analysis from Zillow, bathroom color can have an effect on price.

In the analysis, Zillow found that blue bathrooms can add 1.3% extra value to your home. That doesn’t sound like a lot until you consider a home’s price tag. On average, a blue bathroom can result in a $5,440 price increase. Not too shabby, right? But here’s the catch. You need to be sure that you’re choosing the right shade of blue.

Environmental psychologist Lee Chambers tells Home and Gardens that the shade is soothing and can evoke a sense of security, but if you opt for the wrong blue, it could add a sense of “coldness or sadness.” Your best option? A nice shade of periwinkle. The outlet explains that the hue combines lightness and brightness to bring a cheerfuleness to a space. Much like white, it helps reflect light but without the dull connotations of a white bathroom.

But hold the white—the same research from Zillow that showed blue’s ability to increase value also found white dinged the sale price. White bathrooms, on average, lowered home prices $4,035.