This week’s Netflix drop has some big-ticket items for action and crime-thriller fans.

The streaming service’s mid-month drop is lighter than its beginning of the month smorgasbord, but that doesn’t mean there’s not plenty to watch. From a zombie heist movie starring Dave Bautista to an Arnold Schwarzenegger action film, this week is certainly one thriller and action fans should be pleased about.

Want to plan your watching ahead of schedule? Here’s everything coming to Netflix the week of May 17, 2021.

May 18 Amy Tan: Unintended Memoir: This documentary explores the life of author Amy Tan. Sardar Ka Grandson: A man works to fulfill his grandmother’s last wish.

May 19 The Last Days: This documentary tells the story of five Hungarian Jews during World War II. Sabotage: A group of DEA agents raid a cartel’s safe house and steal $10 million for themselves until they start dying one by one. Small Town Crime : A former cop helps a woman find the people who wronged her. Who Killed Sara?: The popular Spanish-language crime-thriller returns for season 2.



May 20 Hating Peter Tatchell: LGBT advocate Peter Tatchell is profiled in this documentary. Special (Season 2): The second season of the series about a gay man living life with cerebral palsy hits streaming Spy Kids: All the Time in the World: The Spy Kids franchise continues in this latest film.

