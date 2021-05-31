The time has come, Netflix watchers. The week might start out on the last day of May, but the beginning of the month drop also comes this week. There’s no shortage of binge-able content. From a plethora of Netflix originals to classic films like The Big Lebowski, your summer watching is going a boost.

Want to plan out your must-see schedule? Here’s everything coming to Netflix the week of May 31, 2021.

May 31 Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story: This fictionalization tells the story of Betty Broderick. Racket Boys: A boy moves to the countryside and forms a badminton team. The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties: This reality show follows realtors as they sell homes in Paris.

June 1 Abduction: A teenager finds out he’s adopted and that his family is made up of spies. American Outlaws: Colin Farrell stars in this fictionalized depiction of outlaw Jesse James and his beginnings. Bad Teacher: Cameron Diaz stars as well, a bad teacher, in this dirty comedy. Ben & Holly’s Little Kingdom: A fairy princess and an elf have adventures in this animated series. Black Holes | The Edge of All We Know: This documentary tells the story of attempting to capture an image of a black hole. CoComelon: The YouTube channels comes in Netflix in this series. Cradle 2 the Grave: An agent and jewel thief team up to save the thief’s daughter.



June 1 (Con’t) Flipped: Two kids fall for one another in this romantic comedy from Rob Reiner. Fools Rush In: Matthew Perry and Selma Hayek star in this film about a pair who get pregnant after a one night stand. Happy Endings (Seasons 1-3): The cult classic television series comes to streaming. I Am Sam: A mentally handicapped man fights for custody of his child. Love Jones: A couple is torn apart when one of them decides to move and reconcile with an ex in this romantic drama. Million Dollar Baby: Hilary Swank stars as a boxer in this Oscar-winning film. Ninja Assassin: A former assassin turns on his former organization in this film. Seven Souths in the Skull Castle: The stage performance of the same name comes to Netflix. Stand by Me: Four boys’ lives are changed forever in this adaptation of a Stephen King novel.



June 1 (Con’t) Starsky & Hutch: Owen Wilson and Ben Stiller star in this remake of the classic series. Super Monsters: Once Upon a Rhyme : Classic fairy tales are reimagined in this animated series. Swordfish: A hacker is hired to steal millions from the U.S. government. The Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog: Season 1: The speedy, bright blue hedgehog comes to Netflix. The Best Man: A man’s recent book is based on his best friend’s bride-to-be. The Big Lebowski: The Coen brothers’ cult classic film comes to streaming. The Wedding Guest: A man goes to Pakistan to kidnap a bride, but the pair end up on the run together. The Wind: A frontierwoman suspects the ever-present wind in her new home to be something a bit more dangerous. What Women Want: Helen Hunt and Mel Gibson star in this film about a man who can hear women’s thoughts.



June 2 2 Hearts: T wo young adult love stories intertwine in this film. Alone: Season 7: The next season of the survivalist shows comes to Netflix. Carnaval: An influencer takes her friends to Carnival after a breakup. Kim’s Convenience: Season 5: The Kim family and their convenience store are back for season five.

June 3 Alan Saldaña: Locked Up: Comedian Alan Saldaña’s comedy special comes to streaming. Creator’s File: GOLD: Comedian Ryûji Akiyama satirizes influencers in Japan in this special. Dancing Queens: A dancer gets a job at a drag club and wants to be part of the show. Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie: Part 1 and 2: The latest Sailor Moon film comes to Netflix. Summertime: Season 2: The second season of this series follows protagonist Summer on her travels.

