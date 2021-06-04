Choose Your Own Adventure in the New Netflix | Headspace Series

Netflix and Headspace are back, and this time, they’ve created a more interactive experience.

Unwind Your Mind is sort of like a “choose your own adventure” meditation, sleep, and relaxation experience. You just choose what you’re in the mood for, and Headspace founder, Andy Puddicombe, will lead you through a series of breathing exercises to achieve your goal.

It’s like having the Headspace app on your Netflix account, with meditations that you can return to whenever you need a little boost to help you unwind.

Unwind Your Mind is the last in a series of three collaborations by the pair. The first, Headspace Guide to Meditation, looked at the best practices for meditation and how it could help people and walked viewers through a few of their own.

The second series, Headspace Guide to Sleep, examined how our sleep patterns work and offered help to those who needed more rest or help falling asleep.

There’s been no word yet as to whether the two conglomerates will team up again. Even if they don’t, though, there are tons of resources out there that can help you start a meditation practice.

[Via CNET]