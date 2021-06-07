This week, Netflix gives viewers vampires, a docuseries about fried food, and the second part of a popular series about a thief. Of course, this week’s offerings don’t match the volume of last week’s beginning-of-the-month drop, but it makes up for it in quality.
Want to make plans to watch in advance? Here’s everything coming to Netflix the week of June 7, 2021:
- June 7:
- Vampire Academy: The film adaptation of the popular young adult book series.
- June 9:
- Awake: A catastrophe has caused all electronics to stop working, and humans’ ability to sleep is gone. A woman believes that her daughter can cure them.
- Fresh, Fried and Crispy: Food reviewer Daymon Patterson (Daym Drops) stars in this reality series and reviews fried food from around the United States.
- L.A.’s Finest: The second season of the Bad Boys spin-off wraps up the series.
- Tragic Jungle: A woman flees into the jungle to avoid an arranged marriage.
- June 10:
- A Haunted House 2: Marlon Wayans stars in this horror satire in which his wife gets possessed.
- Camellia Sisters: Sisters reunite as secrets begin to split up their family.
- Locombians: Four Columbian comedians perform together in this weekly special.
- Trese: A woman attempts to keep the peace in the criminal, supernatural underworld in this anime.
- June 11:
- Lupin: The second part of the popular French spy thriller.
- Skater Girl: A teenage girl in Rajasthan discovers skateboarding.
- Wish Dragon: This animated film follows a boy visited by a dragon who can grant wishes.
- June 12:
- Love (featuring Marriage and Divorce): The K-drama returns to streaming.
- June 13:
- Picture a Scientist: This documentary looks at gender inequality and sexual harassment in the sciences.
- The Devil Below: An exploratory mission to a sinkhole in the Appalachian Mountains becomes something more sinister.