This week, Netflix gives viewers vampires, a docuseries about fried food, and the second part of a popular series about a thief. Of course, this week’s offerings don’t match the volume of last week’s beginning-of-the-month drop, but it makes up for it in quality.

Want to make plans to watch in advance? Here’s everything coming to Netflix the week of June 7, 2021:

June 7: Vampire Academy: The film adaptation of the popular young adult book series.

June 9: Awake: A catastrophe has caused all electronics to stop working, and humans’ ability to sleep is gone. A woman believes that her daughter can cure them. Fresh, Fried and Crispy: Food reviewer Daymon Patterson (Daym Drops) stars in this reality series and reviews fried food from around the United States. L.A.’s Finest: The second season of the Bad Boys spin-off wraps up the series. Tragic Jungle: A woman flees into the jungle to avoid an arranged marriage.



June 10: A Haunted House 2: Marlon Wayans stars in this horror satire in which his wife gets possessed. Camellia Sisters: Sisters reunite as secrets begin to split up their family. Locombians: Four Columbian comedians perform together in this weekly special. Trese: A woman attempts to keep the peace in the criminal, supernatural underworld in this anime.



June 11: Lupin : The second part of the popular French spy thriller. Skater Girl: A teenage girl in Rajasthan discovers skateboarding. Wish Dragon: This animated film follows a boy visited by a dragon who can grant wishes.

