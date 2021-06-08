X
Popular Searches
News

Daily Reading Is Good for Your Brain, According to Experts

Shea Simmons @heysheashea
| 1 min read
A man reading in a bedroom next to a window.
Kemedo/Shutterstock

We now know that hobbies, like gardening and playing a musical instrument, can prevent cognitive decline. Well, it turns out that there’s another activity you can add to that list. According to one expert, reading even less than an hour each day is also beneficial for your gray matter.

Dr. Kristen Willeumier, author and neuroscientist, said that reading for just 15 minutes per day is enough to improve brain health. She also specified that it’s long-form reading that she’s talking about (not emails and texts). In other words, material that takes a significant time investment (even if broken into 15-minute increments) is best.

This is because long-form reading forces the brain to continue learning by filling it with characters and storylines or complicated concepts.

“[When] the brain learns, [it] forms these cognitive maps,” Willeumier said in an interview with mindbodygreen. “So, the more reading you’re doing as you age will still keep your brain sharp.”

Studies appear to back her up, showing that reading helps prevent cognitive decline over the course of one’s life.

Willeumier said that another way to increase brain activity is to learn how to speed-read or get through pages more quickly. However, she adds that while doing so is a great ability, you should still keep the 15 minutes or more time quota in mind to make sure that you’re reaping the benefits.

If you want to follow Willeumier’s advice, here are some new releases to check out.

[Via mindbodygreen]

READ NEXT
Shea Simmons Shea Simmons
Shea Simmons is an Atlanta-based writer who has written about everything from whether Crisco is a good moisturizer to how to KonMari your space. Her work has appeared in Bustle, My First Apartment, and Make It Grateful. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support LifeSavvy.

Recently Popular

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

Law of Attraction Planner - Undated Deluxe Weekly, Monthly Planner, a 12 Month Journey to Increase Productivity & Happiness - Life Organizer, Gratitude Journal, and Stickers
53 people were interested in this!

Ritz 100% Cotton Terry Kitchen Dish Towels, Highly Absorbent, 25” x 15”, 3-Pack, Federal Blue
46 people were interested in this!

Native Deodorant - Natural Deodorant for Women and Men - Vegan, Gluten Free, Cruelty Free - Contains Probiotics - Aluminum Free & Paraben Free, Naturally Derived Ingredients - Coconut & Vanilla
32 people were interested in this!

Each & Every Natural Aluminum-Free Deodorant for Sensitive Skin with Essential Oils, Plant-Based Packaging, Coconut & Lime, 2.5 Oz.
19 people were interested in this!

Kopari Aluminum-Free Deodorant Original | Non-Toxic, Paraben Free, Gluten Free & Cruelty Free Men’s and Women’s Deodorant | Made with Organic Coconut Oil | 2.0 oz
18 people were interested in this!

Ursa Major Natural Deodorant - Hoppin' Fresh | Aluminum-Free, Non-staining, Cruelty-Free | Formulated for Men and Women | 2.6 Ounces
14 people were interested in this!

Lavanila - The Healthy Deodorant. Aluminum-Free, Vegan, Clean, and Natural - Sport Luxe 2 oz
12 people were interested in this!

Press and add liquid dishwashing brush Kitchen tool
12 people were interested in this!

Laundry LassoMADE IN THE USA Take Back Your Laundry Room: Prevent Front Load Washer Mold, Mildew, and Odors
11 people were interested in this!

Fairfield Poly Fil Premium Fiber Fill, 32-Ounce
11 people were interested in this!

Show More
LifeSavvy is where you learn new skills for a better life. Whether you’re looking for tips on organization, travel, parenting, fitness, relationships, school, or your career, our team of expert writers is here to help. Want to know more?