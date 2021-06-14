Everything Coming to Netflix the Week of June 14, 2021

Buckle up, Netflix lovers. From another collaboration with Headspace to a popular returning series, there’s a lot hitting the streaming service this week. Throw in some documentaries and an Academy Award-winning film, and it’s definitely time to make your must-watch list.

Here’s what’s new on Netflix the week of June 14, 2021:

June 14: Elite Short Stories: A woman isn’t sure whether she wants to see her long-distance boyfriend when she returns home for a wedding.

June 15: FTA: This documentary shows the travels of the Free Theater Associates around the Pacific Islands. Let’s Eat: A recently divorced woman learns how to navigate life and food. Life of Crime: Two criminals capture the wife of a wealthy man, but he doesn’t care to pay the ransom to get her back. Power Rangers Dino Fury: The Power Rangers are back for more dino-themed adventures. Rhyme Time Town: Season 2: The children’s show about a place filled with nursery rhyme characters returns. Sir! No Sir!: This documentary explores the GI movement against the Vietnam War. Unwind Your Mind: The final Netflix/Headspace collab is interactive. Workin’ Moms: Season 5: The series about a group of moms who form a friendship returns for another season.



June 16: Lowriders : A teenager paints murals on lowrider cars to help his brother. Penguin Town: Penguins look for their mates in this documentary. Silver Skates: A thief falls for an aristocrat’s daughter in St. Petersburg, Russia.



June 17: Black Summer: Season 2: The series about a zombie apocalypse returns. The Gift: The third season of the series about a painter who uncovers her connections to the ancient world. Hospital Playlist: Five doctors who have known one another since undergrad work at the same hospital. Katla: A subterranean volcano erupts in this thriller. Silver Linings Playbook: Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence star in this Academy Award-winning film.



June 18: A Family: A man taken in by the yakuza when he was young swears allegiance to them. Elite: Season 4: The story about privileged kids, murder, and an elite private school returns. Fatherhood: A man navigates fatherhood after losing his wife the day after she gives birth. Jagame Thandhiram: A gangster faces a moral crisis during a job. The Rational Life: A woman deals with her workplace, mother, and life as she navigates her 30s. The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals: Explore, well, the world’s most amazing vacation rentals in this series.

