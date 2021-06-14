X
Everything Coming to Netflix the Week of June 14, 2021

Shea Simmons
| 1 min read
Buckle up, Netflix lovers. From another collaboration with Headspace to a popular returning series, there’s a lot hitting the streaming service this week. Throw in some documentaries and an Academy Award-winning film, and it’s definitely time to make your must-watch list.

Here’s what’s new on Netflix the week of June 14, 2021:

  • June 14:
    • Elite Short Stories: A woman isn’t sure whether she wants to see her long-distance boyfriend when she returns home for a wedding.
  • June 15:
    • FTA: This documentary shows the travels of the Free Theater Associates around the Pacific Islands.
    • Let’s Eat: A recently divorced woman learns how to navigate life and food.
    • Life of Crime: Two criminals capture the wife of a wealthy man, but he doesn’t care to pay the ransom to get her back.
    • Power Rangers Dino Fury: The Power Rangers are back for more dino-themed adventures.
    • Rhyme Time Town: Season 2: The children’s show about a place filled with nursery rhyme characters returns.
    • Sir! No Sir!: This documentary explores the GI movement against the Vietnam War.
    • Unwind Your Mind: The final Netflix/Headspace collab is interactive.
    • Workin’ Moms: Season 5: The series about a group of moms who form a friendship returns for another season.

  • June 16:
    • LowridersA teenager paints murals on lowrider cars to help his brother.
    • Penguin Town: Penguins look for their mates in this documentary.
    • Silver Skates: A thief falls for an aristocrat’s daughter in St. Petersburg, Russia.

  • June 17:
    • Black Summer: Season 2: The series about a zombie apocalypse returns.
    • The Gift: The third season of the series about a painter who uncovers her connections to the ancient world.
    • Hospital Playlist: Five doctors who have known one another since undergrad work at the same hospital.
    • Katla: A subterranean volcano erupts in this thriller.
    • Silver Linings Playbook: Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence star in this Academy Award-winning film.
  • June 18:
    • A Family: A man taken in by the yakuza when he was young swears allegiance to them.
    • Elite: Season 4: The story about privileged kids, murder, and an elite private school returns.
    • Fatherhood: A man navigates fatherhood after losing his wife the day after she gives birth.
    • Jagame Thandhiram: A gangster faces a moral crisis during a job.
    • The Rational Life: A woman deals with her workplace, mother, and life as she navigates her 30s.
    • The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals: Explore, well, the world’s most amazing vacation rentals in this series.

  • June 19
    • Nevertheless: A non-romantic enters a friends-with-benefits relationship with a classmate.
