X
Popular Searches
News

The Best Prime Day 2021 Kitchen Deals

Emilee Unterkoefler
| 4 min read
Three images featuring appliances from the article below. The left image features an Instant Pot air fryer, the middle image features a Vitamix blender, and the right image features a Ninja pressure cooker.
Instant Pot/Vitamix/Ninja

Prime Day is back again and there are some really fantastic deals on small kitchen appliances. Whether you’re looking for a premium blender, a pressure cooker, or a fancy toaster oven that air fries, too, we have a little something for everyone!

Among the thousands upon thousands of kitchen deals available during the two-day Prime Day sales event, we’ve narrowed it down to the best values below. Saving a buck on a spatula is great and all, but the real value on Prime Day is scoring a handy appliance you need at a steep discount!

Table of Contents

Premium Blenders

A premium quality Vitamix blender on a counter filled with ingredients to make a homemade salsa.
Vitamix

Summer is here, which means sorbets, milkshakes, protein shakes, and smoothies are in! Lucky for you, Amazon is discounting some of the hottest brands like Vitamix and Ninja.

Advertisement

Keep in mind; blenders do so much more than make cold summer beverages. They are excellent for whipping up pureed soups or making spreads and dips like salsa!

If you already have one of these blenders and love it, why not take advantage of the sale and get one for a friend or family member. It’s a gift worth giving and one they’ll love receiving.

Coffee Makers

A fancy self serve Keurig coffee maker being refilled with water with two coffee cups next to the machine.
Keurig

If you use a coffee maker every single day, then you might as well have one you love. Take advantage of these incredible discounts for yourself, or grab a Keurig for the office at a whopping 55% off! Deals like that don’t come often.

Coffee is one of those things you just can’t live without, so you might as well save a few bucks on your brewing method of choice!

Pressure Cookers

A Ninja Instant Pot with freshly cooked chicken and carrots along side of the appliance.
Ninja

If you are finally ready to jump on the pressure cooker bandwagon, be sure to look at all four pressure cookers below! We love the Instant Pot Duo combo, which features an Air fryer attachment! That’s a great deal for a two-in-one appliance.

Advertisement

Big Prime Day discounts make it an excellent time to finally get that fancy gadget everyone talks about!

Air Fryers

An air fryer with two fancy baked potatoes and a side plate of chicken thighs with rosemary and halved lemons.
Instant Pot

If there is one counter-crowding appliance everyone should have, it’s an air fryer! Air fryers boast all the delicious textures of deep-fried foods with a major slash in calories because they use little to no additional fat!

Keep in mind; many deluxe air fryers offer several functions so you can bake, dehydrate, roast, and air broil, too!

Deep Fryers

A T-Fal countertop deep fryer in a modern kitchen.
T-Fal

If the extra fat (aka flavor) is something you don’t want to miss out on, then a deep fryer might be more your thing! Here are two solid fryolators at great prices.

Advertisement

At prices like that, there’s no good reason not to indulge your love of free fried foods right at home!

Toaster Ovens

A person putting a tray of cookie dough inside a toaster oven.
Oster

Toaster ovens have come a long way over the years. Today, you’ll find most toaster ovens function as combo units with tons of features!  There’s no better way to keep your kitchen cool than by operating one of these instead of the traditional oven.

Advertisement

Toaster ovens are a great all-in-one appliance that functions like many other appliances in one gadget. Not only do they keep your kitchen cool in the summer, but if you’re frequently preparing smaller meals they’re a great way to cut down on your energy bill. too!

Microwaves

A brand new Toshiba smart microwave set up on a counter near an Alexa virtual assistant technology.
Toshiba

Save yourself a pretty penny on a new microwave oven. If you love your Alexa at home, be sure to look into the Toshiba smart microwave oven, which is compatible with the handy virtual assistant technology.

Vacuum Sealers

A woman sealing a chicken breast using her new FoodSaver.
FoodSaver

Finally, when it’s time to put leftovers away, you’ll love having a vacuum sealer by your side. From sealing and storing bulk buys to cooking delicious sous vide meals, there’s no better method to save on food waste and money!

Kitchen appliances are always a great buy, whether you supply your own kitchen or need a gift for an upcoming wedding or housewarming party! Which deal do you plan to jump on?

READ NEXT
Emilee Unterkoefler Emilee Unterkoefler
Emilee Unterkoefler is a freelance food writer, hiking enthusiast, and mama with over ten years of experience working in the food industry. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support LifeSavvy.

Recently Popular

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

Carcassonne Board Game Big Box (BASE GAME & 11 EXPANSIONS) | Family Board Game | Board Game for Adults and Family | Medieval Strategy Board Game | Ages 7 and up | 2-6 Players | Made by Z-Man Games
171 people were interested in this!

Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11 in 1, Electric Pressure Cooker with Air Fryer, Roast, Bake, Dehydrate, Slow Cook, Rice Cooker, Steamer, Saute, 8 Quart, 14 One-Touch Programs
159 people were interested in this!

Calphalon Performance Air Fry Convection Oven, Countertop Toaster Oven, Dark Stainless Steel
136 people were interested in this!

iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity, Personalized Cleaning Recommendations, Works with Alexa, Good for Pet Hair, Carpets, Hard Floors, Self-Charging
128 people were interested in this!

Instant Vortex Plus 6-in-1 Basket Air Fryer with Digital Touchscreen, Customizable Smart Cooking Programs, Easy to Clean Basket, 4 Quart Capacity, and a Stainless Finish
42 people were interested in this!

Dash DCAF200GBBK02 Tasti Crisp Electric Air Fryer Oven Cooker with Temperature Control, Non-stick Fry Basket, Recipe Guide + Auto Shut Off Feature, 1000-Watt, 2.6Qt, Black
35 people were interested in this!

Vitamix 5200 Blender Professional-Grade, Self-Cleaning 64 oz Container, Black - 001372
25 people were interested in this!

Amazon Basics 5-Cup (25 Oz) Coffeemaker with Glass Carafe and Reusable Filter, Black
25 people were interested in this!

Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker, Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Brewer, 8 to 12 oz. Brew Sizes, Black
22 people were interested in this!

FoodSaver FM2100-000 Vacuum Sealer Machine System with Starter Bags & Rolls | Safety Certified, Black
21 people were interested in this!

Show More
LifeSavvy is where you learn new skills for a better life. Whether you’re looking for tips on organization, travel, parenting, fitness, relationships, school, or your career, our team of expert writers is here to help. Want to know more?