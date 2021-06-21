The Best Prime Day 2021 Kitchen Deals

Prime Day is back again and there are some really fantastic deals on small kitchen appliances. Whether you’re looking for a premium blender, a pressure cooker, or a fancy toaster oven that air fries, too, we have a little something for everyone!
Among the thousands upon thousands of kitchen deals available during the two-day Prime Day sales event, we’ve narrowed it down to the best values below. Saving a buck on a spatula is great and all, but the real value on Prime Day is scoring a handy appliance you need at a steep discount!
Table of Contents
Premium Blenders
Summer is here, which means sorbets, milkshakes, protein shakes, and smoothies are in! Lucky for you, Amazon is discounting some of the hottest brands like Vitamix and Ninja.
Keep in mind; blenders do so much more than make cold summer beverages. They are excellent for whipping up pureed soups or making spreads and dips like salsa!
- Vitamix A3300 Ascent Series Professional Grade Smart Blender $320 (36% off)
- Vitamix 5200 Professional-Grade, Self-Cleaning 64 oz Blender $279 (49% off)
- Vitamix Explorian Professional-Grade, 64 oz Blender (Renewed) $188.99 (30% off)
- Dash Chef Series Deluxe 64 oz Blender with Stainless Steel Blades $174.99 (29% off)
- Calphalon Activesense Blender with Blend-N-Go Cup $117.41 (49% off)
- Ninja Compact Kitchen System Blender Food Processor Combo $109.99 (31% off)
- Dash Chef Series Deluxe Immersion Hand Blender $74.99 (32% off)
- Dash Chef Series Immersion Hand Blender (Colors Aqua and Cool Grey only) $39.99 (33% off)
- Amazon Basics 500 Watt Multi-Speed Immersion Hand Blender $18.19 (30% off)
If you already have one of these blenders and love it, why not take advantage of the sale and get one for a friend or family member. It’s a gift worth giving and one they’ll love receiving.
Coffee Makers
If you use a coffee maker every single day, then you might as well have one you love. Take advantage of these incredible discounts for yourself, or grab a Keurig for the office at a whopping 55% off! Deals like that don’t come often.
- Calphalon 14-Cup Programmable Coffee Maker $62.99 (37% off)
- Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker, 8 to 12Oz Brew Sizes (Colors Black and White only) $49.99 (55% off)
- Amazon Basics 5-Cup Coffeemaker with Glass Carafe $14.34 (30% off)
Coffee is one of those things you just can’t live without, so you might as well save a few bucks on your brewing method of choice!
Pressure Cookers
If you are finally ready to jump on the pressure cooker bandwagon, be sure to look at all four pressure cookers below! We love the Instant Pot Duo combo, which features an Air fryer attachment! That’s a great deal for a two-in-one appliance.
- Ninja Foodi 8-Quart Deluxe XL Pressure Cooker $148.99 (40% off)
- Instant Pot 8-Quart Duo Crisp Electric Pressure Cooker with Air Fryer $139.99 (30% off)
- Instant Pot Duo Plus 6 Quart Electric Pressure Cooker $69.99 (42% off)
- Instant Pot Duo Nova 3-Quart Electric Pressure Cooker $49.99 (38% off)
Big Prime Day discounts make it an excellent time to finally get that fancy gadget everyone talks about!
Air Fryers
If there is one counter-crowding appliance everyone should have, it’s an air fryer! Air fryers boast all the delicious textures of deep-fried foods with a major slash in calories because they use little to no additional fat!
- Instant Vortex Plus Air Fryer 4-Quart $69.99 (22% off)
- Dash DCAF200GBBK02 Tasti Crisp Electric Air Fryer, 2.6-Quart (Colors Black and Aqua only) $39.99 (33% off)
Keep in mind; many deluxe air fryers offer several functions so you can bake, dehydrate, roast, and air broil, too!
Deep Fryers
If the extra fat (aka flavor) is something you don’t want to miss out on, then a deep fryer might be more your thing! Here are two solid fryolators at great prices.
- T-fal Deep Fryer with Basket, Stainless Steel $78.60 (28% off)
- T-fal Odorless Stainless Steel Lean Deep Fryer with Filtration System $69.99 (30% off)
At prices like that, there’s no good reason not to indulge your love of free fried foods right at home!
Toaster Ovens
Toaster ovens have come a long way over the years. Today, you’ll find most toaster ovens function as combo units with tons of features! There’s no better way to keep your kitchen cool than by operating one of these instead of the traditional oven.
- Ninja Foodi Air Fry Convection Oven $219.99 (33% off)
- Calphalon Performance Air Fry Convection Oven $169.99 (32% off)
- Oster Digital French Door Air Fryer Countertop Toaster Oven $169.99 (32% off)
- DASH Chef Series Electric Convection Toaster Oven $125.99 (30% off)
- Cuisinart Stainless Steel Convection Toaster Oven Air Fryer $124.99 (36% off)
- Toshiba Air Fryer Toaster Oven $99.99 (44% off)
- Oster Digital Air Fryer Oven with RapidCrisp $97.99 (39% off)
Toaster ovens are a great all-in-one appliance that functions like many other appliances in one gadget. Not only do they keep your kitchen cool in the summer, but if you’re frequently preparing smaller meals they’re a great way to cut down on your energy bill. too!
Microwaves
Save yourself a pretty penny on a new microwave oven. If you love your Alexa at home, be sure to look into the Toshiba smart microwave oven, which is compatible with the handy virtual assistant technology.
- Toshiba Smart Countertop Microwave Oven Compatible with Alexa (1100W, 1.3 Cu. ft) Stainless Steel $82.99 (41% off)
- Toshiba Microwave Oven (900W, 0.9 Cu ft) Stainless Steel $58.99 (38% off)
Vacuum Sealers
Finally, when it’s time to put leftovers away, you’ll love having a vacuum sealer by your side. From sealing and storing bulk buys to cooking delicious sous vide meals, there’s no better method to save on food waste and money!
- FoodSaver Vacuum Sealer Machine System with Starter Bags & Rolls $82.73 (27% off)
Kitchen appliances are always a great buy, whether you supply your own kitchen or need a gift for an upcoming wedding or housewarming party! Which deal do you plan to jump on?