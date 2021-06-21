The Best Prime Day 2021 Kitchen Deals

Prime Day is back again and there are some really fantastic deals on small kitchen appliances. Whether you’re looking for a premium blender, a pressure cooker, or a fancy toaster oven that air fries, too, we have a little something for everyone!

Among the thousands upon thousands of kitchen deals available during the two-day Prime Day sales event, we’ve narrowed it down to the best values below. Saving a buck on a spatula is great and all, but the real value on Prime Day is scoring a handy appliance you need at a steep discount!

Premium Blenders

Summer is here, which means sorbets, milkshakes, protein shakes, and smoothies are in! Lucky for you, Amazon is discounting some of the hottest brands like Vitamix and Ninja.

Keep in mind; blenders do so much more than make cold summer beverages. They are excellent for whipping up pureed soups or making spreads and dips like salsa!

If you already have one of these blenders and love it, why not take advantage of the sale and get one for a friend or family member. It’s a gift worth giving and one they’ll love receiving.

Coffee Makers

If you use a coffee maker every single day, then you might as well have one you love. Take advantage of these incredible discounts for yourself, or grab a Keurig for the office at a whopping 55% off! Deals like that don’t come often.

Coffee is one of those things you just can’t live without, so you might as well save a few bucks on your brewing method of choice!

Pressure Cookers

If you are finally ready to jump on the pressure cooker bandwagon, be sure to look at all four pressure cookers below! We love the Instant Pot Duo combo, which features an Air fryer attachment! That’s a great deal for a two-in-one appliance.

Big Prime Day discounts make it an excellent time to finally get that fancy gadget everyone talks about!

Air Fryers

If there is one counter-crowding appliance everyone should have, it’s an air fryer! Air fryers boast all the delicious textures of deep-fried foods with a major slash in calories because they use little to no additional fat!

Keep in mind; many deluxe air fryers offer several functions so you can bake, dehydrate, roast, and air broil, too!

Deep Fryers

If the extra fat (aka flavor) is something you don’t want to miss out on, then a deep fryer might be more your thing! Here are two solid fryolators at great prices.

At prices like that, there’s no good reason not to indulge your love of free fried foods right at home!

Toaster Ovens

Toaster ovens have come a long way over the years. Today, you’ll find most toaster ovens function as combo units with tons of features! There’s no better way to keep your kitchen cool than by operating one of these instead of the traditional oven.

Toaster ovens are a great all-in-one appliance that functions like many other appliances in one gadget. Not only do they keep your kitchen cool in the summer, but if you’re frequently preparing smaller meals they’re a great way to cut down on your energy bill. too!

Microwaves

Save yourself a pretty penny on a new microwave oven. If you love your Alexa at home, be sure to look into the Toshiba smart microwave oven, which is compatible with the handy virtual assistant technology.

Vacuum Sealers

Finally, when it’s time to put leftovers away, you’ll love having a vacuum sealer by your side. From sealing and storing bulk buys to cooking delicious sous vide meals, there’s no better method to save on food waste and money!

Kitchen appliances are always a great buy, whether you supply your own kitchen or need a gift for an upcoming wedding or housewarming party! Which deal do you plan to jump on?