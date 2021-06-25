Why You Might Want to Ditch Dryer Sheets

Apparently, we all make a lot of mistakes when doing laundry. Now, one expert is recommending we ditch dryer sheets.

Jason Kapica, president of Dryer Vent Wizard, told The Spruce that dryer sheets are outdated, and we’re better off if we replace them. And (of course) there is a replacement.

Kapica explains that dryer sheets can leave a film on the appliance’s lint screen, which increases the time it takes to dry your clothes. This, in turn, increases the amount of wear and tear on the machine.

Bad news bears, right? So, how do you reduce static and increase softness and scent? A wool dryer ball.

“Dryer balls will also allow your clothes to dry faster,” Kapica said. “And [they’re] great for people with sensitive skin.”

To add a scent to your laundry for some extra freshness, he recommends adding a bit of essential oil to the ball (but pass on this if you have sensitive skin).

If you always dread laundry day, you might want to pick up a few new accessories to make it less of a hassle.

[Via The Spruce]