Everything Coming to Netflix the Week of June 28, 2021

June’s Netflix drops haven’t disappointed, but this week, July begins, which means a plethora of new content.

The streaming service is rounding out its June launches with an adult cartoon about a chainsaw-wielding George Washington and a true-crime documentary. Then, come July, there’s a little bit of everything. From classic comedies like Austin Powers to some Netflix original horror, this is definitely the week to do some marathon watching.

Here’s everything coming to Netflix the week of July 28, 2021:

June 28: Killing Them Softly: Brad Pitt stars in this film about a hitman hired to track down petty thieves who stole from a mob poker game. The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon’s Judgement: A princess tracks down a group of knights to help save her kingdom in this anime.

June 29: StarBeam: Second-grader Sophie is back to save the world as superhero Starbeam.

June 30: America: The Motion Picture: George Washington and Sam Adams team up during the American Revolution in this adult cartoon. Lying and Stealing: A thief and an actress team up to steal from L.A.’s elite. Sophie: A Murder in West Cork: This documentary looks at the murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier in 1996.



July 1: Audible: A deaf high schooler copes with his friend’s suicide while getting ready for his upcoming Homecoming game. Dynasty Warriors: An adaptation of the classic video. Generation 56k: Two 30-somethings revisit their teenage years in the late 1990s. Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway: A man leads an insurgency in this anime. Young Royals: A prince adjusts to life at a new boarding school. Air Force One: Harrison Ford stars in this cult classic film about the hijacks of Air Force One. Austin Powers : All three Austin Powers films come to streaming. The Best of Enemies: This film tells the story of civil rights activist Ann Atwater and Ku Klux Klan leader C.P. Ellis’ work together to host a summit on the desegregation of Durham schools.



July 1 (continued): Boogie Nights: Mark Wahlberg stars in this film about a young man discovered in Hollywood and transformed into a porn star. Born to Play: This documentary tells the story of the Boston Renegades women’s football team. Bureau of Magical Things: Season 1: A girl has to unite the supernatural and human worlds to save both. Charlie’s Angels: A film adaptation of the famous TV Show about three female spies and their mysterious boss. Congo: A crew is called in to find a diamond and encounter danger on the journey. Dennis the Menace: Watch the famous Dennis annoy Mr. Wilson in this classic comic strip adaptation. The Game: A reality series about the wives and girlfriends of football players. Hampstead: A woman makes rescuing a man’s apartment her pet project and romance blossoms. Karate Kid I, II, and III: Cobra Kai fans will be pleased to see three of the original films that spawned the popular reboot series.



July 1 (continued): Kung Fu Panda I and II: The first and second installments of the animated series featuring Jack Black as the voice of a martial artist panda. Life as We Know It: A couple’s complete opposite best friends must raise their child together following their death. Love Actually: The lives of different people converge over the holidays in this classic rom-com. Mary Magdalene: Rooney Mara stars as the titular Biblical figure in this biopic. Memoirs of a Geisha: A girl who grew up in a geisha house has her life disrupted by World War II. Midnight Run: Two men set out to find a mob accountant and discover they’re not the only people looking for him. Mortal Kombat: The original film adaptation of the famous video game. No Strings Attached: Two friends begin a friends-with-benefits relationship, but feelings get in the way.



July 1 (continued): Not Another Teen Movie: Chris Evans stars in this satirical take on teen movies. Ophelia: Daisy Ridley stars in this retelling of Hamlet from Ophelia’s perspective. Sailor Moon Crystal: Seasons 1-3: The adventures of Sailor Moon and her Sailor Scouts. She’s Out of My League: An average guy begins dating a gorgeous woman, but can’t believe it’s real. Spanglish: A woman working as a housekeeper for a family moves in with them to make her schedule easier, but complications arise with the mixing of the families. Star Trek: Chris Pine and Benedict Cumberbatch star in this film version of the iconic TV series. The Strangers: A couple at a vacation home are tortured by three masked strangers. Stuart Little: A mouse adopted by a family must navigate his new life. Supermarket Sweep: Season 1: An updated version of the famous gameshow.



July 1 (continued): Sword of Trust: A pawnshop owner, his employee, and a couple attempt to sell a sword that allegedly proves the South won the Civil War. Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby: Will Ferrell stars as NASCAR driver Ricky Bobby in this beloved comedy. Terminator 2: Judgment Day: The Terminator sequel sees T-800 sent back in time to protect young John Conner. Underworld, & Underworld: Awakening, & Rise of the Lycans: The first three films in the vampires versus werewolves action series. What Dreams May Come: Robin Williams stars in this film about a man who attempts to save his wife who’s been banished to hell. Why Do Fools Fall in Love: After a singer dies, three different women believe they own the copyright to his songs. Zathura: A Space Adventure: Siblings playing a space-themed board game and discover it has magical powers.



July 2: The 8th Night: A monk hunts down a spirit that’s possessing humans. Big Timber: A logger and his crew transport lumber on Vancouver Island in this reality series. Fear Street Part 1: 1994: A teenager and her friends fight a supernatural force in their town. Haseen Dillruba: A woman relives her marriage after becoming a suspect in her husband’s murder. Mortel: Season 2: The series about teenagers receiving powers from a spirit returns for season 2. Snowpiercer: After a second ice age, citizens survive on a luxury train, but the poorer, ill-treated residents plan to take over the engine room.

