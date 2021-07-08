These Solid Toiletries Will Make Airport Security a Breeze

Packing liquid items for a plane trip can be challenging. Switch over to these solid toiletry options instead to make packing and airport security much easier.

Why is packing liquid and gel toiletries such a hassle? It wasn’t always this way. Up until 2006, airline passengers were allowed to carry pretty much whatever they wanted in their carry-on luggage as long as it didn’t pose a hazard to other passengers. A few ounces of shampoo or a whole gallon, as long as you could fit it overhead or under your seat you could bring it. In August of that year, though, a plot to detonate liquid explosives on several planes heading from the UK to the US was foiled by British police.

One month later, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) created the 3-1-1 rule, which allowed US airline passengers to take liquids that fit within a specific parameter of sizes. Specifically, the 3-1-1 rule dictates that passengers can carry liquid items that are a maximum of 3.4 ounces or 100 milligrams, and all items must be kept in one clear quart-sized bag.

That isn’t a lot of room for all your liquid toiletries, especially if you’re going on a long trip. Throw in the risk of bottles leaking in your luggage during the flight, and packing liquids can be a downright pain.

But don’t worry! There’s a counter-intuitive solution to the liquid packing problem: pack solids instead. Make your life easier by switching some (or all) of your liquid toiletries to solid ones for your next trip. Most basic toiletries can be found in a solid form these days. Here are some of the best options.

Ethique Shampoo and Conditioner Set

Many people use shampoo and conditioner every day, which can make it hard to pack. You can bring full-sized containers in your checked baggage, but those are heavy and may push you past your weight limit. If you’re only traveling with a carry-on, one 3.4 ounce bottle of shampoo probably won’t get you through a two-week trip.

This shampoo and conditioner bar set is the perfect solution to this issue. Each bar will last for dozens of washes. They’re also small and compact, meaning they’ll take up less space in your luggage than normal shampoo bottles would.

It’s important to store these bars correctly to ensure they last as long as possible. Don’t run them under water and leave them out to air-dry after using. A standard soap dish is a great way to keep them safe in the shower.

Dr. Bronner’s All-One Hemp Peppermint Pure-Castile Bar Soap

Castile soap, which is soap made from natural oils and lye, is the ultimate multi-tasker. It’s safe to use on your body, face, and even as a shampoo for the most low-maintenance people out there.

The five-ounce bar is made with coconut oil, olive oil, hemp oil, jojoba oil, and other natural ingredients. It’s also peppermint-scented to help wake you up after a long flight or busy day of sightseeing.

Ethique Solid Face Cream

This solid face cream is made with kokum and cupuacu butter, coconut oil, and other good-for-you natural ingredients. The tiny bar will last about a month and take up minimal room in your luggage.

The gentle ingredients make it perfect for a day or night cream, which is another reason to rejoice in its multi-tasking abilities. And did we mention they’re eco-friendly? You might want to switch over for good, whether you’re traveling or not.

Moon Valley Organics Herbal Lotion Bar

Body lotion can be particularly hard to pack because most people use a lot of the product every day. This lotion bar allows you to pack several week’s worth of lotion with minimal space.

Made with organic safflower oil, organic beeswax, organic vanilla and lemon essential oils, and vitamin E, this bar is packed with natural ingredients that will soothe and moisturize your skin. Hold the bar in your hands for a few seconds to warm it up before rubbing it over any part of your body that needs some moisture.

Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Sunscreen Stick

We all know the importance of applying sunscreen every day, but a small 3.4-ounce bottle isn’t going to last very long. This solid sunscreen stick contains SPF 70 and will last for months.

Non-comedogenic and PABA-free, this sunscreen is safe for use on the face and body. It offers protection from UVA and UVB rays to keep your skin healthy while you travel. The sunscreen is lightweight and will glide easily on your skin. It’s also easy to reapply throughout the day when needed.

Dirty Mouth Tooth Powder

Ditch the plastic and get this toothpaste powder that works just as well as the original stuff. It might sound a little weird, but you won’t know the difference once the powder is mixed with a little water.

Made with bentonite clay and essential oils, this toothpaste powder comes in nine different flavors. A single one-ounce container lasts up to 200 uses, so you can pack one for the entire family to share on your trip without worrying about running out.

Yes To Tomatoes Face Scrub and Facial Cleanser Stick

Cramped plane rides, long days outside, and unfamiliar hotels can leave your face feeling…icky. This facial cleanser stick cleans and exfoliates at once to leave your face feeling smooth and refreshed.

Made with charcoal powder and tomato extract, this cleanser contains 95% natural ingredients without any parabens or silicones. All it needs it water to activate, making it easy to pack and take on any trip.

Murphy’s Naturals Mosquito Repellent Balm

Bug spray can be tough to find in places where you seem to need it most, like in many Central American and African countries, for example. This mosquito repellent balm will keep the worst offenders at bay without the need for a sticky spray.

This is also a natural option that is made from essential oils like castor oil, lemongrass oil, rosemary oil, cedarwood oil, and peppermint oil, which are all known to keep mosquitos away naturally. It’s also 100% DEET-free and safe for all skin types.

Whether you’re only traveling with a carry-on or trying to cut down on the liquids you bring while traveling, these solid toiletry items will make your life a lot easier. Have some items you can’t find a solid alternative for? Check out the best toiletry travel bottles to store them in.