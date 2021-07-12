X
Everything Coming to Netflix the Week of July 12, 2021

Shea Simmons @heysheashea
| 1 min read
Five women stand in front of a diner lit up with blue and green lights.
Carla Gugino, Lena Headey, Karen Gillan, Angela Bassett, and Michelle Yeoh star in Gunpowder Milkshake. Netflix

This week, Netflix wants you to know how good its original content is. While most weeks feature several non-Netflix originals, this week, things are all about the streaming service’s own creations.

From a much-anticipated (and star-studded) assassin thriller to a hit teen comedy from Mindy Kaling, here’s everything coming to Netflix the week of July 12, 2021:

  • July 13:
    • Ridley Jones: A curious young girl has to protect the museum where she lives.

  • July 14:
    • A Classic Horror Story: Five people in a car crash recover to find that the road has been replaced with an impenetrable forest and a wooden house from which they must escape.
    • The Guide to the Perfect Family: Parents navigate the pressures of raising kids while trying to appear successful on social media.
    • Gunpowder Milkshake: Angela Basset, Carla Gugino, and Michelle Yeoh star in this action film about a group of assassins attempting to protect a child.
    • Heist: This docuseries explores the biggest heists in history.
    • My Unorthodox Life: A woman who left an orthodox Jewish community and her family’s lives are documented in this reality show.
    • Private Network: Who Killed Manuel Buendía?: True crime fans have another docuseries to watch that explores a murder and its after-effects.

  • July 15:
    • A Perfect Fit: A fashion blogger meets a shoemaker who makes her question her relationship.
    • BEASTARS, Season 2: The second season of this anime about beasts that exist alongside humans.
    • Emicida: AmarElo Live in São Paulo: The Brazilian rapper’s special.
    • My Amanda: Two friends’ bond grows as their lives progress.
    • Never Have I Ever, Season 2: The second season of the Mindy Kaling-produced show about a teenage girl navigating high school.

  • July 16:
    • The Beguiled: Nicole Kidman stars in this film about women living on a plantation during the Civil War.
    • Deep: Four university students with insomnia enter a sleep study only to be trapped in their own minds.
    • Explained, Season 3: The Vox series that explores topical issues returns.
    • Fear Street Part 3: 1666: The third installment of the popular horror series.
    • Johnny Test: Johnny and his genetically modified dog have adventures in this series.
    • The Twilight Saga: The five popular films about a girl who falls in love with an eternal teenage vampire.
  • July 17:
    • Cosmic Sin: Soldiers fight aliens to prevent a galaxy-wide war.
Shea Simmons is an Atlanta-based writer who has written about everything from whether Crisco is a good moisturizer to how to KonMari your space. Her work has appeared in Bustle, My First Apartment, and Make It Grateful. Read Full Bio »

