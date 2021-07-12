This week, Netflix wants you to know how good its original content is. While most weeks feature several non-Netflix originals, this week, things are all about the streaming service’s own creations.

From a much-anticipated (and star-studded) assassin thriller to a hit teen comedy from Mindy Kaling, here’s everything coming to Netflix the week of July 12, 2021:

July 13: Ridley Jones : A curious young girl has to protect the museum where she lives.



July 14: A Classic Horror Story: Five people in a car crash recover to find that the road has been replaced with an impenetrable forest and a wooden house from which they must escape. The Guide to the Perfect Family: Parents navigate the pressures of raising kids while trying to appear successful on social media. Gunpowder Milkshake: Angela Basset, Carla Gugino, and Michelle Yeoh star in this action film about a group of assassins attempting to protect a child. Heist: This docuseries explores the biggest heists in history. My Unorthodox Life: A woman who left an orthodox Jewish community and her family’s lives are documented in this reality show. Private Network: Who Killed Manuel Buendía?: True crime fans have another docuseries to watch that explores a murder and its after-effects.



July 15: A Perfect Fit: A fashion blogger meets a shoemaker who makes her question her relationship. BEASTARS, Season 2: The second season of this anime about beasts that exist alongside humans. Emicida: AmarElo Live in São Paulo: The Brazilian rapper’s special. My Amanda: Two friends’ bond grows as their lives progress. Never Have I Ever, Season 2: The second season of the Mindy Kaling-produced show about a teenage girl navigating high school.

