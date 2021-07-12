This week, Netflix wants you to know how good its original content is. While most weeks feature several non-Netflix originals, this week, things are all about the streaming service’s own creations.
From a much-anticipated (and star-studded) assassin thriller to a hit teen comedy from Mindy Kaling, here’s everything coming to Netflix the week of July 12, 2021:
- July 13:
- Ridley Jones: A curious young girl has to protect the museum where she lives.
- July 14:
- A Classic Horror Story: Five people in a car crash recover to find that the road has been replaced with an impenetrable forest and a wooden house from which they must escape.
- The Guide to the Perfect Family: Parents navigate the pressures of raising kids while trying to appear successful on social media.
- Gunpowder Milkshake: Angela Basset, Carla Gugino, and Michelle Yeoh star in this action film about a group of assassins attempting to protect a child.
- Heist: This docuseries explores the biggest heists in history.
- My Unorthodox Life: A woman who left an orthodox Jewish community and her family’s lives are documented in this reality show.
- Private Network: Who Killed Manuel Buendía?: True crime fans have another docuseries to watch that explores a murder and its after-effects.
- July 15:
- A Perfect Fit: A fashion blogger meets a shoemaker who makes her question her relationship.
- BEASTARS, Season 2: The second season of this anime about beasts that exist alongside humans.
- Emicida: AmarElo Live in São Paulo: The Brazilian rapper’s special.
- My Amanda: Two friends’ bond grows as their lives progress.
- Never Have I Ever, Season 2: The second season of the Mindy Kaling-produced show about a teenage girl navigating high school.
- July 16:
- The Beguiled: Nicole Kidman stars in this film about women living on a plantation during the Civil War.
- Deep: Four university students with insomnia enter a sleep study only to be trapped in their own minds.
- Explained, Season 3: The Vox series that explores topical issues returns.
- Fear Street Part 3: 1666: The third installment of the popular horror series.
- Johnny Test: Johnny and his genetically modified dog have adventures in this series.
- The Twilight Saga: The five popular films about a girl who falls in love with an eternal teenage vampire.
- July 17:
- Cosmic Sin: Soldiers fight aliens to prevent a galaxy-wide war.