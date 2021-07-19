You probably just came off a long weekend of watching the multitude of Netflix originals that dropped last week. Good! Now that you’re all done with all of those, there’s a new round coming!
This week, Netflix is dropping its usual plethora of original content, including an animated flick about trolls and a documentary on nostalgia-inducing films. Oh yeah, and they’re throwing in a highly anticipated romance just for funsies.
Intrigued? Here’s everything coming to Netflix the week of July 19, 2021:
- July 20
- milkwater: A woman becomes a surrogate for a gay man she met at a bar, and as her pregnancy continues, she must navigate their relationship.
- July 21
- Chernobyl 1986: A retired firefighter returns to work after the Chernobyl disaster.
- The Movies That Made Us, Season 2: The actors, production teams, and writers of classic movies discuss their creations in this docuseries.
- One on One with Kirk Cameron, Season 1: Actor Kirk Cameron and his friends take on different activities together in this series.
- Sexy Beasts: Netflix’s latest dating show puts people in animal costumes, so attraction won’t be based on the physical.
- July 21 (Continued)
- Too Hot to Handle, Brazil: The popular reality show gets a Brazilian adaptation.
- Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans: Guillermo del Toro’s animated feature.
- July 22
- 9 to 5: The Story of a Movement: This docuseries follows the establishment of the 9to5 organization, which helps ensure the rights of women in the workplace.
- Words Bubble up Like Soda Pop: A shy boy who expresses himself in haiku and a self-conscious girl form a romance in this anime.
- July 23
- A Second Chance: Rivals!: A gymnast who doesn’t make the Olympic team begins coaching young girls at a country club.
- Bankrolled: Brothers are given millions after they pitch a new social justice app, but the problem is they haven’t actually created it yet.
- Blood Red Sky: A woman and her son are trapped on a hijacked plane, but she could save them if she unleashes a monster within herself.
- Kingdom: Ashin of the North: A woman works to avenge her village after a brutal attack.
- The Last Letter From Your Lover: A journalist finds love letters from the 1960s and tries to uncover their secrets.
- Masters of the Universe: Revelation: He-Man and Skeletor face off in this animated film.
- Sky Rojo, Season 2: The story of three sex workers fleeing their lives continues.
- July 24
- Charmed, Season 3: The third season of the show about sister witches comes to streaming.
- Django Unchained: Jamie Foxx stars in this film about a freed slave hunting post-Civil War criminals in the South.