You probably just came off a long weekend of watching the multitude of Netflix originals that dropped last week. Good! Now that you’re all done with all of those, there’s a new round coming!

This week, Netflix is dropping its usual plethora of original content, including an animated flick about trolls and a documentary on nostalgia-inducing films. Oh yeah, and they’re throwing in a highly anticipated romance just for funsies.

Intrigued? Here’s everything coming to Netflix the week of July 19, 2021:

July 20 milkwater: A woman becomes a surrogate for a gay man she met at a bar, and as her pregnancy continues, she must navigate their relationship.

July 21 Chernobyl 1986: A retired firefighter returns to work after the Chernobyl disaster . The Movies That Made Us, Season 2: The actors, production teams, and writers of classic movies discuss their creations in this docuseries. One on One with Kirk Cameron, Season 1: Actor Kirk Cameron and his friends take on different activities together in this series. Sexy Beasts: Netflix’s latest dating show puts people in animal costumes, so attraction won’t be based on the physical.



July 21 (Continued) Too Hot to Handle, Brazil: The popular reality show gets a Brazilian adaptation. Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans: Guillermo del Toro’s animated feature.



July 22 9 to 5: The Story of a Movement: This docuseries follows the establishment of the 9to5 organization, which helps ensure the rights of women in the workplace. Words Bubble up Like Soda Pop: A shy boy who expresses himself in haiku and a self-conscious girl form a romance in this anime.

July 23 A Second Chance: Rivals!: A gymnast who doesn’t make the Olympic team begins coaching young girls at a country club. Bankrolled: Brothers are given millions after they pitch a new social justice app, but the problem is they haven’t actually created it yet. Blood Red Sky: A woman and her son are trapped on a hijacked plane, but she could save them if she unleashes a monster within herself. Kingdom: Ashin of the North: A woman works to avenge her village after a brutal attack. The Last Letter From Your Lover: A journalist finds love letters from the 1960s and tries to uncover their secrets. Masters of the Universe: Revelation: He-Man and Skeletor face off in this animated film. Sky Rojo, Season 2: The story of three sex workers fleeing their lives continues.

