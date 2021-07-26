Netflix fans are about to have a very good week—they’re not only getting the usual end-of-the-month flood but a pile of fun new Netflix original content, too.

From a series all about people rectifying their tattoo mistakes to classic films like Seabiscuit and Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, this week’s drop is a genre smorgasbord.

Here’s everything coming to Netflix the week of July 26, 2021.

July 26 The Walking Dead: Season 10: The most recent season of the show about a zombie apocalypse comes to Netflix. Wynonna Earp: Season 4: Catch up on the SyFy hit series.

July 27 All American: Season 3: A teenager is recruited by Beverly Hills High School to play football. Mighty Express: Season 4: Kids operate a train station and go on adventures. The Operative: A woman working as a spy reaches her wits’ end and her loyalties are questioned.

July 28 Bartkowiak: A former MMA fighter takes over a nightclub after his brother’s death and discovers it wasn’t an accident. Fantastic Fungi: This documentary explores the world of fungi and their abilities to heal and contribute to life. The Flash: Season 7: Keep up with the life of Barry Allen when the seventh season of The Flash lands on Netflix. The Snitch Cartel: Origins: Two brothers’ ambition is the take over the Columbia drug industry. Tattoo Redo: People with tattoos they regret see the tattoos reversed and turned into something different.



July 29 Resort to Love: A singer takes a job at a resort following a breakup, and her ex-finance just happens to be getting married there. Transformers: War for Cybertron: Kingdom: More animated Transformers adventures come to streaming.

July 30 Centaurworld: A horse travels through a whimsical land to reunite with its rider in this kids’ show. Glow Up: Season 3: More makeup artists compete for the title of best MUA in this reality show. The Last Mercenary: A secret service agent turned mercenary comes out of hiding to save his son. Myth & Mogul: John DeLorean: This documentary chronicles the life and successes of John DeLorean. Outer Banks: Season 2: The story of teens hunting for a treasure continues.

July 31 The Vault: A group attempts to crack the Bank of Spain’s vault.



Aug. 1 30 Rock: Seasons 1-7: All seven seasons of Tina Fey’s hit NBC show comes to streaming. Beethoven and Beethoven’s 2nd: The original Beethoven film about the massive St. Bernard and his family as well as the sequel hits Netflix. Beowulf : The 2007 adaptation tells the story of the famous monster and the hero who defeats it. Catch Me If You Can: Leonardo DiCaprio stars in this biopic about bank robber Frank Abagnale, Jr. Darwin’s Game: A high school activates an app that pits those with supernatural powers against one another. Deep Blue Sea: Scientists become trapped with the sharks they’ve been experimenting on. The Edge of Seventeen: A teenage girl has to navigate her junior year of high school when her brother begins dating her best friend. Ferris Bueller’s Day Off: The classic ’80s film about a teenager skipping school comes to streaming. Five Feet Apart: Two teenage cystic fibrosis patients fall in love.



Aug. 1 [Con’t] Friday Night Lights: Seasons 1-5: This cult classic series follows members of a Texas high school football team and its coach. Good Luck Chuck: A man is notorious for dating a woman only for her to find her forever partner right after. The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia: A family buys a home in rural Georgia only to find its haunted. Hunter X Hunter (2011): Seasons 5-6: The next seasons of the popular manga adaptation come to Netflix. Inception: A thief with the ability to enter people’s dreams is asked to plan a thought in someone’s head. The Lincoln Lawyer: A lawyer who works out of his Lincoln is asked to take on a high-profile case. The Losers: A team of former U.S. Special Forces members is asked to get revenge on their handler.

