Netflix fans are about to have a very good week—they’re not only getting the usual end-of-the-month flood but a pile of fun new Netflix original content, too.
From a series all about people rectifying their tattoo mistakes to classic films like Seabiscuit and Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, this week’s drop is a genre smorgasbord.
Here’s everything coming to Netflix the week of July 26, 2021.
- July 26
- The Walking Dead: Season 10: The most recent season of the show about a zombie apocalypse comes to Netflix.
- Wynonna Earp: Season 4: Catch up on the SyFy hit series.
- July 27
- All American: Season 3: A teenager is recruited by Beverly Hills High School to play football.
- Mighty Express: Season 4: Kids operate a train station and go on adventures.
- The Operative: A woman working as a spy reaches her wits’ end and her loyalties are questioned.
- July 28
- Bartkowiak: A former MMA fighter takes over a nightclub after his brother’s death and discovers it wasn’t an accident.
- Fantastic Fungi: This documentary explores the world of fungi and their abilities to heal and contribute to life.
- The Flash: Season 7: Keep up with the life of Barry Allen when the seventh season of The Flash lands on Netflix.
- The Snitch Cartel: Origins: Two brothers’ ambition is the take over the Columbia drug industry.
- Tattoo Redo: People with tattoos they regret see the tattoos reversed and turned into something different.
- July 29
- Resort to Love: A singer takes a job at a resort following a breakup, and her ex-finance just happens to be getting married there.
- Transformers: War for Cybertron: Kingdom: More animated Transformers adventures come to streaming.
- July 30
- Centaurworld: A horse travels through a whimsical land to reunite with its rider in this kids’ show.
- Glow Up: Season 3: More makeup artists compete for the title of best MUA in this reality show.
- The Last Mercenary: A secret service agent turned mercenary comes out of hiding to save his son.
- Myth & Mogul: John DeLorean: This documentary chronicles the life and successes of John DeLorean.
- Outer Banks: Season 2: The story of teens hunting for a treasure continues.
- July 31
- The Vault: A group attempts to crack the Bank of Spain’s vault.
- Aug. 1
- 30 Rock: Seasons 1-7: All seven seasons of Tina Fey’s hit NBC show comes to streaming.
- Beethoven and Beethoven’s 2nd: The original Beethoven film about the massive St. Bernard and his family as well as the sequel hits Netflix.
- Beowulf: The 2007 adaptation tells the story of the famous monster and the hero who defeats it.
- Catch Me If You Can: Leonardo DiCaprio stars in this biopic about bank robber Frank Abagnale, Jr.
- Darwin’s Game: A high school activates an app that pits those with supernatural powers against one another.
- Deep Blue Sea: Scientists become trapped with the sharks they’ve been experimenting on.
- The Edge of Seventeen: A teenage girl has to navigate her junior year of high school when her brother begins dating her best friend.
- Ferris Bueller’s Day Off: The classic ’80s film about a teenager skipping school comes to streaming.
- Five Feet Apart: Two teenage cystic fibrosis patients fall in love.
- Aug. 1 [Con’t]
- Friday Night Lights: Seasons 1-5: This cult classic series follows members of a Texas high school football team and its coach.
- Good Luck Chuck: A man is notorious for dating a woman only for her to find her forever partner right after.
- The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia: A family buys a home in rural Georgia only to find its haunted.
- Hunter X Hunter (2011): Seasons 5-6: The next seasons of the popular manga adaptation come to Netflix.
- Inception: A thief with the ability to enter people’s dreams is asked to plan a thought in someone’s head.
- The Lincoln Lawyer: A lawyer who works out of his Lincoln is asked to take on a high-profile case.
- The Losers: A team of former U.S. Special Forces members is asked to get revenge on their handler.
- Aug. 1 [Con’t]
- The Machinist: A man’s paranoia and insomnia result in a horrible on-the-job injury of his co-worker.
- Major Payne: Damon Wayans stars in this comedy of a discharged Marine who begins working with a JROTC group.
- My Girl; My Girl 2: The classic Anna Chlumsky films come to streaming.
- The Net: Sandra Bullock stars in this film about an analyst who uncovers a conspiracy theory.
- The Original Kings of Comedy: Bernic Mac and Cedric the Entertainer star in this Spike Lee stand-up film.
- Pineapple Express: James Franco and Seth Rogan star as stoners in this comedy.
- Poms: A retirement community forms a cheerleading squad in this comedy.
- Seabiscuit: The Oscar-winning film about the famous horse comes to streaming.
- Space Cowboys: A retired NASA engineer and his friends help prevent a Russian satellite from crashing to Earth.
- Team America: World Police: Marionettes battle North Korea in this comedy.