Silly, Spooky, and Everything Else: 15 New Books for October 2021

A Spindle Splintered (Fractured Fables)

Think Sleeping Beauty is a passive fairy tale? Think again! In Alix E. Harrow’s fractured fairy tale retelling, Zinnia, a young woman with a rare and fatal condition, tries to celebrate what will likely be her last birthday.

When her friend arranges for an immersive “fairy tale” experience, Zinnia finds herself tumbling headlong into a dangerous and very different story, alongside the famed sleeping beauty who, like Zinnia, just wants to escape her fate. Out Oct. 5.