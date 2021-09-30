8 Goop-esque Products For ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ Fans

If you’re not still reeling from your White Lotus binge-watch, you’ve probably tuned into Hulu’s Nine Perfect Strangers. The series, based on Liane Moriarty’s novel of the same name, takes place at a fictional wellness retreat. Let’s be honest, when “wellness” gets involved, things can get weird.

Tranquillum House, the retreat in question, is run by a woman named Masha, a wellness guru brilliantly portrayed by Nicole Kidman. Her unusual (and questionable) methods are designed to help a group of, well, nine strangers, overcome their individual traumas. The show is part thriller, part commentary on wellness culture, and while different, it’s hard not to connect the fictional series to another oft-discussed wellness-based platform: Goop.

Goop began as a website founded by Gwyneth Paltrow and has become the go-to destination for wellness oddities. While the site does offer more mainstream lifestyle recommendations and practices like the best clean mascara and niche fitness routines, it’s most well known for extolling the benefits of golden sex toys and psychic vampire repellent (yes, really).

In 2020, Netflix launched an entire series that followed members of the “Goop Lab” on various wellness retreats and through different treatments. That’s where the Nine Perfect Strangers vibes really kick in.

Given the wide variety of interesting wellness products on the market and Nine Perfect Stranger’s season finale, we decided to round up our own collection of strange (but perhaps useful) wellness items.

If you’ve been looking to add a little something extra into your self-care routine, these 8 Goop-y, Nine Perfect Strangers-inspired products could be it.

Four Sigmatic Foods Mushroom Instant Coffee

Four Sigmatic’s Mushroom Instant Coffee is far from the oddest item on this list, but it’s certainly the one most connected to Nine Perfect Strangers. We won’t give spoilers as to the connection, but mushrooms are a big factor.

But what’s the deal with this mushroom coffee? It’s a more natural approach to boosting your productivity in the mornings. The coffee features just 50mg of caffeine (about half of a normal cup) and instead uses Lion’s Mane mushroom as a focus boost. According to the brand, the mushroom has been used by Buddhist monks for years to help facilitate meditation, and it has been scientifically studied and found to have brain health benefits. The Lion’s Mane mushroom is joined by Chaga, an antioxidant-rich mushroom the brand claims will help support your immune system.

Turns out, while it might sound a bit odd, drinking mushroom coffee might not be a bad idea.

OstrichPillow Loop Eye Mask

If you’ve ever wanted to bury your head in the sand (like an ostrich, get it?), you can actually bury your head in this eye pillow.

The Ostrichpillow Loop Eyemask might look like something you’d keep in your bedside table out of sight, it’s actually a portable eye mask designed to block out light when you’re looking to take a nap on the go or when you’re heading to bed at night.

No, an eye mask is not strange, but stapping one around your entire head is different. That’s how this works. To use the Loop Eye Pillow, strap it around the back of bringing the ends to the front, cross it in an X-shape over your eyes, and secure it at the back of your neck. You’ll feel a little like a Starmie from Pokemon is attached to your face, but the mask provides total blackout and a comfortable surface when you lay your head down on a table or against a plane seat.

Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare DRx SpectraLite FaceWare Pro

When it comes to odd products, beauty has its fair share. Perhaps nothing looks quite as odd as an LED light mask.

The Dr. Dennis Gross DrX SpectraLite mask is an at-home LED light treatment designed to promote younger-looking skin. The mask has two settings. The first uses red lights to help encourage collagen products, and the second, a blue light, is meant to fight acne, reduce redness, and calm the skin. Both courses take just three minutes, and results should be seen in about 10 weeks.

While this seems a little out there (and the $425 price tag is eye-widening as well), studies have shown red light therapy to be effective. If you’re looking for a beauty treatment that’s effective and will scare the pants off your partner or kids, this is it.

Glacce Crystal Elixir Water Bottle

A water bottle isn’t that Goop-tastic, right? Well, when it’s $80 and has a crystal in it, it is. In fact, the product is even sold on the site (though it’s currently out of stock).

The $84 price tag sounds extravagant, but there are a few reasons why it could merit such a cost. First, it’s a glass bottle and stainless steel bottle, and that crystal? Each one is individual and unique to each different water bottle. You’re not getting mass market-made faux crystals.

For those who do believe in the power of these crystals, the bottles are made to infuser your water with the powers of each specific crystal spreading the energy throughout your body.

If, however, you’re not a crystal user, this is just a really fancy bottle with a stone inside.

HAELO Symphonic Pulsed Electromagnetic Frequency Device

$2,840 sounds a little steep, right? Well, that’s the cost you’ll incur for the HAELO, a pulsed electromagnetic field device. The HAELO uses electromagnetic fields to penetrate the body as part of an energy medicine practice. Specifically, the device can help ease muscle tension and help aid athletes in recovery, improve sleep, reduce inflammation, promote joint health. Studies have shown that it could help in pain management and wound healing.

While sure, dropping nearly $3,000 on a device all about electromagnetic fields might sound out there for some, it might not be without merit.

HUE Women’s Pajama Legging Set Infused with CBD Oil

The CBD craze invaded the wellness space a few years ago and has made its way into everything from skincare to food. Now, it’s in clothing. While there’s no way to know its effectiveness, the brand claims these leggings are infused with CBD that’s meant to promote relaxation at night. How they do that without you actually ingesting the CBD is a mystery you’ll probably need to interrogate their marketing department to get to the bottom of.

Somnox Sleep Robot

Sleeping with a robot sounds weird, but that might be because you haven’t seen the Somnox. Sure, yes, you are sleeping with a fluffy, padded robot that costs $500. But it’s also a product designed to help you sleep better, and can you put a price on that?

The Somnox simulates breathing patterns encouraging your body to match them in order to lull you to sleep faster. Plus, the device can play music and meditative sounds, and it is a pillow so it’s comfy to hold at night as well.

For those who deal with insomnia, it might be a strange product worth investing in.

Ear Seeds

Ear seeds are a more recent wellness product to pick up steam. Don’t worry, you’re not inserting anything into your ear, but you are sticking things onto them.

While the name Ear Seeds might sound odd, the idea isn’t. It’s actually based on auriculotherapy, a take on acupuncture from traditional Chinese medicine. The seeds are actually metal beads with an adhesive back, and they’re placed on pressure points that can target everything from stress and anxiety to chronic pain.

The EarSeeds come with an instruction panel that lets you know where to apply the “seeds,” which stay in place for two to four days. There are several different versions to choose from including minimal stainless options like these as well as more aesthetic options made from crystals.

Whether you’ve just finished the novel or binge-watched the show, these odd (but still potentially useful) items might be worth checking out. If you’re looking to take things global, check out these 15 wellness tips from around the world.