By the end of the week, it’ll be October, and you know what that means: a whole lot of new Netflix content. This week, subscribers are getting a wide range of cult classics, from A Knight’s Tale and B.A.P.S. to Titanic.
So, pull up your account and get to adding titles! Here’s everything coming to Netflix the week of Sept. 27, 2021:
- Sept. 28
- Ada Twist, Scientist: Young scientist Ada Twist and her friends stage scientific investigations.
- Attack of the Hollywood Clichés!: Actors and comedians roast some of Hollywood’s biggest film cliches in this variety show.
- Sept. 29
- The Chestnut Man: A chestnut figurine is found at the scene of a murder and two detectives investigate.
- Friendzone: Best friends navigate relationships in this series.
- MeatEater: Season 10 Part 1: The series about hunters finding their own food continues.
- No One Gets Out Alive: An undocumented immigrant moves into a boarding house where she begins to have visions.
- Polly Pocket: The animated series based on the famous toy comes to Netflix.
- Sounds Like Love: A woman’s ex shows up at a turning point in her career in this romantic comedy.
- Love 101, Season 2: Students try to find love for their teacher so she’ll stay in town.
- Luna Park: A woman who grew up in the circus discovers a whole other life.
- The Phantom: An Indian intelligence agent is sent to avenge a Mumbai terrorist attack.
- Oct. 1
- A Sinister Sect: Colonia Dignidad: A group of German Christians in Chile establish a group and become influential.
- Diana: The Musical: This musical tells the story of Princess Diana’s life.
- Forever Rich: A rap star must redeem himself after an embarrassing video goes viral.
- The Guilty: A demoted detective works as a 911 operator and has to save a distressed caller’s life.
- MAID: A single mother must support herself and her daughter while attempting to flee an abusive home.
- Paik’s Spirit: Chef Paik Jong-won and guests discuss food and drinks.
- Scaredy Cats: A 12-year-old girl is given a birthday gift that unlocks a world of witchcraft.
- The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed by Light: Heros must reunite to keep the peace they created.
- Swallow: A woman becomes involved in drug smuggling and must deal with the consequences.
- Oct. 1 (continued)
- A Knight’s Tale: Heath Ledger stars in this film about a peasant who poses as a knight.
- An Inconvenient Truth: Al Gore’s famous documentary about climate change comes to streaming.
- Are You Afraid of the Dark? Season 1: The Midnight Society returns for more scary stories.
- As Good As It Gets: An ornery writer transforms while caring for his neighbor’s dog.
- Awakenings: Robert De Niro and Robin Williams star in this film about a man waking from a coma after 30 years.
- B.A.P.S.: Two women fly to Los Angeles to audition for a music video and become friends with an unlikely millionaire and his butler.
- Bad Teacher: Cameron Diaz stars as a teacher who just wants to quit her job and marry rich.
- The Cave: Explorers become trapped in a series of underwater caves.
- Desperado: Antonio Banderas stars in this film about a man seeking revenge for his girlfriend’s murder.
- The Devil Inside: A woman looks for the truth about her mother, who supposedly killed three people during an exorcism.
- Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood: The Wayans brothers star in this parody film about life in the inner city.
- Oct. 1 (continued)
- Double Team: A counterterrorism operative teams up with an arms dealer to save his family.
- The DUFF: A girl is dubbed the “designated ugly fat friend” in this teen rom-com.
- Eagle Eye: Two strangers are controlled by a mysterious and dangerous caller in this thriller.
- Endless Love: First love becomes obsessive and dangerous.
- Ghost: Demi Moore and Patrick Swayze star in this classic romance.
- Gladiator: A former general is forced to become a gladiator by a crazed emperor.
- Hairspray (2007): Tracy Turnblad just wants to be on a local dance program in this musical.
- The Holiday: Two women switch homes for the holidays in this classic Christmas film.
- Oct. 1 (continued)
- Jet Li’s Fearless: A martial artist returns home after a tragedy and gets caught up in a duel.
- The Karate Kid (2010): Jaden Smith stars in this remake of the classic film.
- Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life: Angelina Jolie returns are Lara Croft.
- Léon: The Professional: A 12-year-old girl learns from a hitman how to avenge her family.
- Malcolm X: Denzel Washington stars in this biopic about the human rights activist.
- Observe and Report: A mall cop competes with a real one to find a flasher.
- Once Upon a Time in Mexico: Antonio Banderas stars in this final installment of the Desperado series.
- Project X: Three friends throw a party, and the invitation goes viral.
- Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves: Kevin Costner stars as the iconic outlaw in this ’90s adaptation.
- Rumor Has It … : Jennifer Aniston stars in this film about a woman traveling to her sister’s wedding, where she discovers her family’s connections to The Graduate.
- Oct. 1 (continued)
- Seinfeld: Seasons 1-9: The famous sitcom finally hits streaming.
- Serendipity: A man and woman have an accidental meeting and years later begin to look for one another.
- Spy Kids; Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams; Spy Kids 3: Game Over: All of the Spy Kids films are here.
- Step Brothers: Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly star in this film about adult men whose parents get married while they still live at home.
- The Ugly Truth: A television producer is tasked with running the show of a misogynist.
- Oct. 1 (continued)
- Titanic: Two passengers on the doomed ship fall in love in James Cameron’s classic film.
- Tommy Boy: A man tries to save his father’s business in this famous comedy.
- Unthinkable: Two investigators—one with questionable methods—try to extract the location of three nuclear bombs.
- Waterworld: Following the ice caps melting, the world is covered in water, and a girl might know a location where humans can survive.
- Zodiac: A group investigates the zodiac killer.
- Oct. 2
- Scissor Seven, Season 3: A hairdresser with magical scissors that can disguise him takes up hired hits.
- Upcoming Summer: A white lie leads two people to become friends as they navigate life.