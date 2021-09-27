By the end of the week, it’ll be October, and you know what that means: a whole lot of new Netflix content. This week, subscribers are getting a wide range of cult classics, from A Knight’s Tale and B.A.P.S. to Titanic.

So, pull up your account and get to adding titles! Here’s everything coming to Netflix the week of Sept. 27, 2021:

Sept. 28 Ada Twist, Scientist: Young scientist Ada Twist and her friends stage scientific investigations. Attack of the Hollywood Clichés!: Actors and comedians roast some of Hollywood’s biggest film cliches in this variety show.

Sept. 29 The Chestnut Man: A chestnut figurine is found at the scene of a murder and two detectives investigate. Friendzone : Best friends navigate relationships in this series. MeatEater: Season 10 Part 1: The series about hunters finding their own food continues. No One Gets Out Alive : An undocumented immigrant moves into a boarding house where she begins to have visions. Polly Pocket: The animated series based on the famous toy comes to Netflix. Sounds Like Love: A woman’s ex shows up at a turning point in her career in this romantic comedy. Love 101, Season 2: Students try to find love for their teacher so she’ll stay in town. Luna Park: A woman who grew up in the circus discovers a whole other life. The Phantom: An Indian intelligence agent is sent to avenge a Mumbai terrorist attack.



Oct. 1 A Sinister Sect: Colonia Dignidad: A group of German Christians in Chile establish a group and become influential. Diana: The Musical: This musical tells the story of Princess Diana’s life. Forever Rich: A rap star must redeem himself after an embarrassing video goes viral. The Guilty: A demoted detective works as a 911 operator and has to save a distressed caller’s life. MAID: A single mother must support herself and her daughter while attempting to flee an abusive home. Paik’s Spirit: Chef Paik Jong-won and guests discuss food and drinks. Scaredy Cats: A 12-year-old girl is given a birthday gift that unlocks a world of witchcraft. The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed by Light: Heros must reunite to keep the peace they created. Swallow: A woman becomes involved in drug smuggling and must deal with the consequences.



Oct. 1 (continued) A Knight’s Tale: Heath Ledger stars in this film about a peasant who poses as a knight. An Inconvenient Truth: Al Gore’s famous documentary about climate change comes to streaming. Are You Afraid of the Dark? Season 1: The Midnight Society returns for more scary stories. As Good As It Gets: An ornery writer transforms while caring for his neighbor’s dog. Awakenings: Robert De Niro and Robin Williams star in this film about a man waking from a coma after 30 years. B.A.P.S.: Two women fly to Los Angeles to audition for a music video and become friends with an unlikely millionaire and his butler. Bad Teacher: Cameron Diaz stars as a teacher who just wants to quit her job and marry rich. The Cave: Explorers become trapped in a series of underwater caves. Desperado: Antonio Banderas stars in this film about a man seeking revenge for his girlfriend’s murder. The Devil Inside: A woman looks for the truth about her mother, who supposedly killed three people during an exorcism. Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood: The Wayans brothers star in this parody film about life in the inner city.



Oct. 1 (continued) Double Team: A counterterrorism operative teams up with an arms dealer to save his family. The DUFF: A girl is dubbed the “designated ugly fat friend” in this teen rom-com. Eagle Eye: Two strangers are controlled by a mysterious and dangerous caller in this thriller. Endless Love: First love becomes obsessive and dangerous. Ghost: Demi Moore and Patrick Swayze star in this classic romance. Gladiator: A former general is forced to become a gladiator by a crazed emperor. Hairspray (2007): Tracy Turnblad just wants to be on a local dance program in this musical. The Holiday: Two women switch homes for the holidays in this classic Christmas film.



Oct. 1 (continued) Jet Li’s Fearless: A martial artist returns home after a tragedy and gets caught up in a duel. The Karate Kid (2010): Jaden Smith stars in this remake of the classic film. Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life: Angelina Jolie returns are Lara Croft. Léon: The Professional: A 12-year-old girl learns from a hitman how to avenge her family. Malcolm X: Denzel Washington stars in this biopic about the human rights activist. Observe and Report: A mall cop competes with a real one to find a flasher. Once Upon a Time in Mexico: Antonio Banderas stars in this final installment of the Desperado series. Project X: Three friends throw a party, and the invitation goes viral. Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves : Kevin Costner stars as the iconic outlaw in this ’90s adaptation. Rumor Has It … : Jennifer Aniston stars in this film about a woman traveling to her sister’s wedding, where she discovers her family’s connections to The Graduate.



Oct. 1 (continued) Seinfeld: Seasons 1-9: The famous sitcom finally hits streaming. Serendipity: A man and woman have an accidental meeting and years later begin to look for one another. Spy Kids; Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams; Spy Kids 3: Game Over: All of the Spy Kids films are here. Step Brothers: Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly star in this film about adult men whose parents get married while they still live at home. The Ugly Truth: A television producer is tasked with running the show of a misogynist.

