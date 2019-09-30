Shoes aren’t made to last forever, and sports shoes are subjected to even more wear and tear than your everyday pair. But how often should you replace your walking shoes, and how do you know when it’s time?

Why You Should Replace Them

Even if your walking shoes still look okay, they could be worn out. And if you wear them past their lifespan, your risk of being injured increases.

The support within your shoes can wear down, and they might lose shock absorption. These issues aren’t always visible, but they can cause foot pain.

If you continue to wear worn-out shoes, you might experience shin splints, or neck and back pain.

How to Tell When Your Shoes Are Worn Out

It might not be obvious when your walking shoes are worn out. You have to look at more than what’s easily visible. You need to look at the inside and the outside.

Over time, all shoes show signs of wear, but here are some things you can check to make sure they’re still in good shape: