5 Trendy Workouts You Have to Try This Fall

If you’ve been more flexible with your workout schedule over the summer, it’s time to get back to it. If you’re ready to try something new, here are five trendy workouts you should try this fall!

Aerial Yoga

Yoga and hammocks; if this doesn’t already sound amazing, I don’t know what does! The gravity-defying moves decompress your spine, improve your blood circulation, and stimulate your lymphatic system to flush toxins out of your body. Aerial yoga has quickly gained popularity over the last few years. In the beginning, it was pretty hard to find a studio with silky threads hanging from the ceiling. But today, most people would be surprised if a yoga studio didn’t offer aerial classes. You can even buy and install your own hammock!

If this sounds interesting, but you’ve never taken a single yoga class, have no fear! Even advanced yoga practitioners and teachers are clueless about how to maneuver in the silk threads when they get in the hammock for the first time. It’s fun, exciting, different, and you can safely flip and fly around. You’ll also discover new ways to twist, bend, and extend your spine.

Give it a shot—you might absolutely love it!

Trampoline Workout

Remember when you were a kid and jumping on a trampoline was one of your favorite things to do? Well, trampoline workouts are now a popular fitness trend, so if you want to recreate that joy you felt as a kid, check it out!

In addition to being fun serotonin boosters, trampoline workouts are a full-body strengthening and conditioning challenge. It fires up your cardiovascular system, seriously works your leg muscles, and activates your core, so you can keep your balance and keep jumping. Whether it’s a 20-minute High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) sequence or a 60-minute full-body endurance session, a trampoline workout can challenge you on many levels.

Celebrity trainer Simone De La Rue swears by it.

“Bouncing helps drain the lymphatic glands and boost your immune system,” said De La Rue. “It especially protects your knees, hips, and lower back, and you are forced to use your core to stabilize so that you don’t fall off. It also challenges your coordination and skill. Over time, these add up to incredible holistic health benefits for both your body and mind.”

To quote famous hip-hop group, House of Pain, it’s time to, “Jump up, jump up, and get down.”

Bungee Workout

Continuing with the jumping trend, a Bungee Workout is a high-cardio, core-strengthening, low-impact fitness program inspired by dance and the circus. Using the resistance of a bungee cord, you’ll use muscles you never knew you had, in ways you never thought you could.

Super-fun and exciting, these sessions also help you tap into your inner child by tying exercise with joy and happiness. Do you want to laugh until your belly hurts while you work out? Then, check out this cool concept and discover new ways to move your body.

Gyrotonic Method

Although the name sounds like a drink, Gyrotonic is a unique workout method that focuses on spine health. It opens certain energy pathways and stimulates the nervous system to achieve increased flexibility and mobility. It can help you improve your range of motion and go to a whole new level of movement efficacy and muscle usage.

When you enter a studio that offers the Gyrotonic method, it looks like a medieval torture chamber. The equipment is designed to target specific areas of your body.

Juliu Horvath, who created Gyrotonic, was a principal dancer for the Romanian National Ballet Company and the Houston Ballet. After he severely injured his Achilles tendon, he wanted to create a system that would not only help him recover, but also gain more strength and increase his movement efficacy.

He first called his method Yoga for Dancers. It was very well received, so he decided to fine-tune it, and then developed the Gyrotonic Method. Widely recognized as a helpful technique for injury recovery, the Gyrotonic Method is now taught and led by over 13,000 trainers in 84 countries.

Mirror Exercise Workout

The most futuristic fitness thing you’ve ever seen is here, and it’s in the form of a mirror. Looking like a Sci-Fi version of Alice in Wonderland, this cool new workout experience completely transforms the way we do home workouts. Gone are the days when you had to work out in front of your TV with a fitness DVD.

In addition to pre-recorded classes, Mirror gives you the option of going live and working out in real-time with the whole community—all from the comfort of your own home.

You can also optimize your session based on your goals, preferences, functional ability, and even your own biometric sensors (connected via Bluetooth).

And the best part of it all? When it’s not turned on, it’s an actual mirror! So, not only is it an amazing home gym, but it’s also a gorgeous piece of interior design.

Discovering new ways to move your body and make your workouts fun and unique will help you stay motivated. So, give these trendy workouts, wake up your inner child, and laugh your way through the process.