How to Roast and Flavor Pumpkin Seeds at Home

Need a festive and healthy snack that’s crunchy and oh so tasty? Pumpkin seeds are perfect to chow on especially if you need to counter all the sweet treats you’ve been indulging in.

With just a few simple steps, you’ll learn how to take gooey wet pumpkin seeds, and turn them into a delicious crispy and salty snack.

The Healthier Side of Pumpkin

Let’s face it; fall is officially here, which means we can enjoy all the sweet and decadent flavors this season brings. For you, that could mean pies or pastries and for others that could mean stealing your kid’s Halloween candy while they sleep—but pumpkin pies and handfuls of candy aren’t exactly the most diet-conscious snacks.

If you are hoping for something on the lighter side, why not try roasting pumpkin seeds. Pumpkin seeds have significant health benefits because they contain magnesium, potassium, calcium, and so much more.

How to Roast Pumpkin Seeds

Although pumpkin seeds and pepitas are both technically seeds, we’ll talk about roasting the shelled seeds you would get in a carving or sugar pumpkin.

If you have plans for baking with pumpkin puree, then we recommend purchasing a sugar pumpkin because you’ll need it anyway.

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Cut open your pumpkin and scoop out the seeds. Do your best to remove large parts of that orange goop.

Put your pumpkin seeds in a strainer and rinse them with cold water. Use your fingers to try and remove all the stringy pumpkin guts.

Sprinkle your seeds onto a few sheets of paper towels and pat them dry using another paper towel.

Toss your pumpkin seeds in a bit of oil or butter (depending on your recipe) and then your seasoning of choice. Look below for 10 ways to flavor your pumpkin seeds.

After your seeds are seasoned, bake them for about 10-15 minutes, or until they turn to a light golden brown color. After they’ve cooled, enjoy!

10 Ways to Flavor your Seeds

The following amounts of ingredients are each measured for one cup of pumpkin seeds. If you’re roasting a whole pumpkin patch worth of seeds, adjust accordingly.

Classic Salt and Pepper Pumpkin Seeds

For a classic flavor, after tossing your pumpkin seeds in one teaspoon of olive oil, sprinkle on a bit of kosher salt and fresh cracked pepper. You can’t go wrong with simple.

Frank’s RedHot Pumpkin Seeds

If you enjoy your snacks with a bit of a kick, there are multiple ways to spice up your pumpkin seeds. Try tossing them in Frank’s RedHot seasoning. They usually sell it in the condiments section of your local grocery store, but you can also find it online.

If you can’t find the powdered version of this one, then toss in about 1-2 tablespoons of the liquid hot sauce, along with a teaspoon of olive oil and salt and pepper.

Salt and Vinegar Pumpkin Seeds

If you’re a big fan of salt and vinegar, sometimes you can find seasonings in that ever-popular flavor combination. Buffalo Wild Wings makes a fantastic version of this one. Sprinkle on one tablespoon right after tossing them in olive oil.

Buffalo Pumpkin Seeds

You can find powdered buffalo seasoning online or in most grocery stores. Sprinkle about one or two tablespoons (depending on how hot you want them) onto your seeds after tossing them in olive oil.

Coconut-Curry Seeds

Many people love a coconut-curry combination, so why not season your pumpkin seeds with these few simple ingredients? Instead of tossing your seeds in olive oil, drizzle on one or two teaspoons of coconut oil and then sprinkle on curry, salt, and pepper. You’ll love this blend.

Ranch or Buffalo-Ranch Pumpkin Seeds

Ranch is a super popular condiment, so why not use that to flavor your pumpkin seeds? You can get ranch seasoning and dressing mix in powdered form. Toss your seeds in one or two teaspoons of that yummy flavoring and enjoy.

You can even add one teaspoon of buffalo seasoning and one teaspoon of ranch seasoning to make the ever-popular buffalo-ranch combo!

Barbecue Pumpkin Seeds

Barbecue seasoning is another fantastic flavor that can jazz up your seeds. You’ll need about one or two teaspoons to toss in, right before roasting.

Cinnamon-Sugar Pumpkin Seeds

We can’t leave out the sweet stuff. Combine two tablespoons of sugar, and one teaspoon of cinnamon to create a cinnamon-sugar blend. After tossing your seeds in one tablespoon of melted butter, stir in the cinnamon-sugar mixture and enjoy this delightful snack.

Cayenne Pepper Pumpkin Seeds

You can also spice things up by tossing the seeds in one teaspoon of oil, and then sprinkling on salt, pepper, and about a half-teaspoon of cayenne pepper. You’ll love the earthy and hot flavors.

Parmesan Garlic Pumpkin Seeds

Once your seeds are lightly coated with olive oil, sprinkle on a half-teaspoon of garlic salt, one tablespoon of grated parmesan cheese, and freshly cracked pepper.